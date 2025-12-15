Fallout Season 2 Premiere Dropping Early On Prime Video — Find Out When

Good news, "Fallout" fans: The Season 2 premiere of Prime Video's popular video game adaptation is arriving a little earlier than expected. The second season will now launch one day earlier, Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c, with a special early release of its first episode, TVLine has confirmed.

When the new run begins, Lucy (Ella Purnell) aims to bring her evil-doing dad to justice, while her undead companion (Walton Goggins) is desperate to find his family. While the two characters couldn't be more different, they do have one thing in common: They both have family members who have done dastardly deeds in an attempt to keep their families safe and achieve a greater good. For whatever that's worth in the wastes. (Hear what Purnell, Goggins and the rest of the cast had to say about Season 2 by watching the video embedded above.)

Episode 2 of Season 2 will follow Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9/8c, with new installments dropping weekly on Wednesdays until its finale on Feb. 4.

The post-apocalyptic drama also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Frances Turner, and more. Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin are set to guest-star.

