What To Watch Tuesday: Not Suitable For Work Finale, NBA Draft, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Not Suitable for Work" clocks out, "Love It or List It" returns, and the NBA Draft begins.
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Showtimes for June 23, 2026
Not Suitable for Work
Season 1 finale: First up, "whoa. Christmas Episode. And it’s not the last one? Weird." Then in a second episode, "it’s New Year's Eve, someone's getting punched, and someone’s getting kissed."
Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me
Leave it to Hamilton to get hit by a bus and have the last laugh — whether it's falling for his anesthesiologist or a dispensary trip with his mom.
Zatima
Fatima receives a surprise that could launch her music career; Zac stages a poker night with guys.
FIFA World Cup
- Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- England vs. Ghana (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Panama vs. Croatia (7 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Colombia vs. Congo DR (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
America's Got Talent
Auditions continue in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B.
In the City
Nick and Yvonne officially tie the knot; Kenny confronts his past; Lindsay reverts to old dating habits; Amanda makes a big change.
Love It or List It
Season 21 premiere: A woman's patience and personal space are stretched thin in her three-bedroom home due to sharing its only full bathroom with her husband and three sons.
NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards have the No. 1 overall pick in the fist round of the two-night event, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Welcome Table
Filmmaker Josh Fox tells the story of climate refugees across six continents, celebrating the voices and experiences of people living at the forefront of the climate crisis, displaced from their homes by climate disasters.
Password
WWE superstar The Miz and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games.