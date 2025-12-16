15 Best TV Shows Like Tracker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wouldn't it be amazing if we could call Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw from "Tracker" every time we lose our house keys? Unfortunately, he's a tad busy doing more important stuff like finding missing people (although, Stephen Colbert enlisted his help to find a missing coffee mug once). Based on Jeffrey Deaver's 2019 novel "The Never Game," the CBS series brings viewers with Colter as he uses his unique set of skills to locate people who are MIA.

"Tracker" is an easy show to binge, but what do you do after you're done? The good news is there are plenty of other shows like it, whether they feature the same tone, have similar lone-wolf lead, or carry out a comparable premise about solving mysteries and finding missing individuals. Sound good? Cool! Then let's take a look at which series need to go on your watchlist while you eagerly await the next episode of "Tracker."