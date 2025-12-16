Shifting Gears Enlists Angela Kinsey For Season 2 Guest Stint — Is Matt Ready To Move On From Eve? (Exclusive)
Angela Kinsey is clocking into "Shifting Gears."
TVLine can exclusively reveal that the "Office" alum is set to guest-star in the back half of Season 2, which resumes Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Kinsey is set to play Lynn, a woman Matt (Tim Allen) meets via a "traditional values dating app" called TradSwipe. According to ABC, Matt and Lynn "immediately hit it off and have a lot in common, but it's clear that something is amiss."
"Shifting Gears" follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop who invites his previously estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her two children — Carter (Maxwell Simkins) and Georgia (Barrett Margolis) — to come live with him. Seann William Scott and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell co-star as Gabe and Stitch, respectively, while Jenna Elfman recurs as Eve.
Five episodes remain in Season 2. The half-hour sitcom is also set to introduce Luke Macfarlane ("Platonic") as Navy hero Sam Parker, the oft-mentioned but never-before-seen son of Matt and brother of Riley. Airdates for Kinsey's and Macfarlane's episodes have not yet been revealed.
Why Kinsey's Arrival Makes Sense Now
In the "Shifting Gears" fall finale, which aired Dec. 10, Matt professed his love to Eve — only to learn that she had accepted a job overseas, choreographing a K-pop tour that will take her to South Korea and Europe for at least five months. While Matt was supportive, he also knew he wouldn't want to be apart that long, especially if the separation stretched beyond that. And though Eve said she loved Matt, too, he ultimately ended the relationship.
Time will tell whether Eve resurfaces before Season 2 comes to a close in February. In the meantime, Matt will attempt to move on — opening the door for Lynn's introduction.
Kinsey is best known to TV audiences for her role as head of accounting Angela Martin on NBC's "The Office." Since 2019, she has hosted the "Office Ladies" podcast opposite fellow Dunder Mifflin vet Jenna Fischer. Additional TV credits include Hulu's "Hotwives of Orlando," as well as recurring roles on ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," Fox's "New Girl," TBS' "Your Family or Mine," NBC's "Bad Judge," FX's "Wilfred," and TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland."
