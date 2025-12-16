Shifting Gears Enlists Angela Kinsey For Season 2 Guest Stint — Is Matt Ready To Move On From Eve? (Exclusive)

Angela Kinsey is clocking into "Shifting Gears."

TVLine can exclusively reveal that the "Office" alum is set to guest-star in the back half of Season 2, which resumes Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Kinsey is set to play Lynn, a woman Matt (Tim Allen) meets via a "traditional values dating app" called TradSwipe. According to ABC, Matt and Lynn "immediately hit it off and have a lot in common, but it's clear that something is amiss."

"Shifting Gears" follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop who invites his previously estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her two children — Carter (Maxwell Simkins) and Georgia (Barrett Margolis) — to come live with him. Seann William Scott and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell co-star as Gabe and Stitch, respectively, while Jenna Elfman recurs as Eve.

Five episodes remain in Season 2. The half-hour sitcom is also set to introduce Luke Macfarlane ("Platonic") as Navy hero Sam Parker, the oft-mentioned but never-before-seen son of Matt and brother of Riley. Airdates for Kinsey's and Macfarlane's episodes have not yet been revealed.