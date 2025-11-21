When Is Your Favorite Broadcast Show Back? A Complete List Of 2026 Return Dates For ABC, CBS, Fox And NBC
As the holidays approach, many broadcast staples are headed for hiatus — and some, including "9-1-1," "Grey's Anatomy" and "High Potential," have already begun their tryptophan-induced comas.
A handful of network favorites, such as "The Rookie" and "Will Trent," skipped fall runs entirely, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their midseason returns.
Now that ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC have all unveiled their winter schedules, TVLine compiled a comprehensive calendar — in list form, alphabetized by show — of every confirmed scripted and unscripted series returning in the first quarter of 2026. Where applicable, we've included dates for each show's final episodes of 2025, along with their first new episodes of the new year.
You'll also find premiere dates and intel for a plethora of new (or "new") offerings, including the "Doc Martin" adaptation "Best Medicine," the "Scrubs" revival, and the "Yellowstone" offshoot "Y: Marshals."
All told, the list encompasses 74 shows, and we'll continue updating it as more titles and dates are announced (or tweaked). In the meantime, if you have questions — or spot something we may have missed — drop a (polite) comment below and we'll do our best to help.
|Show Title (Network)
|Last 2025 Episode
|First 2026 Episode
|"9-1-1" (ABC)
|Thursday, Nov. 13
|Thursday, Jan. 8
|"9-1-1: Nashville" (ABC)
|Thursday, Nov. 13
|Thursday, Jan. 8
|"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
|Wednesday, Dec. 10
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"The Amazing Race" (CBS)
|Wednesday, Dec. 10
(Season 38 finale)
|---
|"America's Culinary Cup" (CBS)
|---
|Wednesday, March 4
(series premiere)
|"America's Funniest Home Videos" (ABC)
|Sunday, Dec. 7
|Sunday, Jan. 4
|"American Dad!" (Fox)
|Monday, March 4
(Season 19, TBS)
|Sunday, Feb. 22
(Season 20)
|"American Idol" (ABC)
|Sunday, May 18
(Season 23)
|Monday, Jan. 26
(Season 24)
|"Animal Control" (Fox)
|Thursday, March 13
(Season 3)
|Thursday, Jan. 22
(Season 4)
|"The Bachelorette" (ABC)
|---
|Sunday, March 22
(Season 22)
|"Best Medicine" (Fox)
|---
|Tuesday, Jan. 6
(series premiere)
|"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)
|Sunday, Dec. 14
|Sunday, Jan. 4 (tentative)
|"Boston Blue" (CBS)
|Friday, Dec. 19
|Friday, Feb. 27
|"Brilliant Minds" (NBC)
|Monday, Dec. 1
|Monday, Jan. 5
|"Celebrity Jeopardy!" (ABC)
|Wednesday, April 23
(Season 3)
|Friday, Feb. 27
(Season 4)
|"Celebrity Weakest Link" (Fox)
|Monday, Dec. 8
(Season 1 finale)
|---
|"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (ABC)
|Thursday, Dec. 11
|Friday, Jan. 9
|"Chicago Fire" (NBC)
|Wednesday, Nov. 12
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"Chicago Med" (NBC)
|Wednesday, Nov. 12
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"Chicago P.D." (NBC)
|Wednesday, Nov. 12
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"CIA" (CBS)
|---
|Monday, Feb. 23
(series premiere)
|"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC)
|Tuesday, Nov. 25
(Season 34 finale)
|---
|"DMV" (CBS)
|Monday, Dec. 8
|Monday, Feb. 23
|"Doc" (Fox)
|Tuesday, Nov. 25
|Tuesday, Jan. 6
|"Elsbeth" (CBS)
|Thursday, Dec. 18
|Thursday, Feb. 26
|"Extracted" (Fox)
|Monday, April 21
(Season 1)
|Monday, Jan. 26
(Season 2)
|"Family Guy" (Fox)
|Friday, Nov. 28
(Hulu-exclusive special)
|Sunday, Feb. 15
(Season 24)
|"The Faithful" (Fox)
|---
|Sunday, March 22
(series premiere)
|"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (NBC)
|---
|Monday, Feb. 23
(series premiere)
|"FBI" (CBS)
|Monday, Dec. 15
|Monday, Feb. 23
|"Fear Factor: House of Fear" (Fox)
|---
|Wednesday, Jan. 14
(series premiere)
|"Fire Country" (CBS)
|Friday, Dec. 19
|Friday, Feb. 27
|"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (CBS)
|Thursday, Dec. 18
|Thursday, Feb. 26
|"Ghosts" (CBS)
|Thursday, Dec. 18
|Thursday, Feb. 26
|"Going Dutch" (Fox)
|Thursday, March 13
(Season 1)
|Thursday, Jan. 22
(Season 2)
|"Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
|Thursday, Nov. 13
|Thursday, Jan. 8
|"Hell's Kitchen" (Fox)
|Thursday, Dec. 18
|Thursday, Jan. 1
|"Happy's Place" (NBC)
|Friday, Dec. 12
|Friday, Jan. 16
|"Harlan Coben's Final Twist" (CBS)
|---
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
(series premiere)
|"High Potential" (ABC)
|Tuesday, Oct. 28
|Tuesday, Jan. 6
|"Hollywood Squares" (CBS)
|Sunday, Dec. 21
(Christmas episodes)
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
(Season 2)
|"The Hunting Party" (NBC)
|Monday, April 7
(Season 1)
|Thursday, Jan. 8
(Season 2)
|"Krapopolis" (Fox)
|Sunday, Dec. 14
|Sunday, Jan. 4 (tentative)
|"Law & Order" (NBC)
|Thursday, Nov. 20
|Thursday, Jan. 8
|"Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)
|Thursday, Nov. 20
|Thursday, Jan. 8
|"The Masked Singer" (Fox)
|Wednesday, May 7
(Season 13)
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
(Season 14)
|"Matlock" (CBS)
|Thursday, Dec. 11
|Thursday, Feb. 26
|"Memory of a Killer" (Fox)
|---
|Monday, Jan. 26
(series premiere)
|"Murder in a Small Town" (Fox)
|Tuesday, Dec. 2
(Season 2 finale)
|---
|"Name That Tune" (Fox)
|Monday, Dec. 15
|Monday, Jan. 5
(Season 5 finale)
|"Next Level Baker" (Fox)
|Thursday, Dec. 18
(Season 1 finale)
|---
|"Next Level Chef" (Fox)
|Thursday, May 15
(Season 4)
|Thursday, Jan. 29
(Season 5)
|"NCIS" (CBS)
|Tuesday, Dec. 16
|Tuesday, Feb. 24
|"NCIS: Origins" (CBS)
|Tuesday, Dec. 9
|Tuesday, Feb. 24
|"NCIS: Sydney" (CBS)
|Tuesday, Dec. 16
|Tuesday, Feb. 24
|"The Neighborhood" (CBS)
|Monday, Dec. 8
|Monday, Feb. 23
|"The Price Is Right at Night" (CBS)
|Monday, May 19
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"The Road" (CBS)
|Sunday, Dec. 21
(Season 1 finale)
|---
|"The Rookie" (ABC)
|Tuesday, May 13
(Season 7)
|Tuesday, Jan. 6
(Season 8)
|"Scrubs" (ABC)
|---
|Wednesday, Feb. 25
|"Shark Tank" (ABC)
|Wednesday, Dec. 10
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"Sheriff Country" (CBS)
|Friday, Dec. 19
|Friday, Feb. 27
|"Shifting Gears" (ABC)
|Wednesday, Dec. 10
|Wednesday, Jan. 7
|"The Simpsons" (Fox)
|Sunday, Dec. 14
|Sunday, Jan. 4 (tentative)
|"St. Denis Medical" (NBC)
|Monday, Dec. 15
|Monday, Jan. 5
|"Stumble" (NBC)
|Friday, Dec. 12
|Friday, Jan. 16
|"Survivor" (CBS)
|Wednesday, Dec. 17
(Season 49)
|Wednesday, Feb. 25
(Season 50)
|"Tracker" (CBS)
|Sunday, Dec. 14
|Sunday, March 1
|"Universal Basic Guys" (Fox)
|Sunday, Dec. 14
|Sunday, Jan. 4 (tentative)
|"The Voice" (NBC)
|Tuesday, Dec. 16
(Season 28)
|Monday, Feb. 23
(Season 29)
|"The Wall" (NBC)
|---
|Monday, Jan. 5
(Season 6)
|"Watson" (CBS)
|Monday, Dec. 15
|Sunday, March 1
|"Will Trent" (ABC)
|Tuesday, May 13
(Season 3)
|Tuesday, Jan. 6
(Season 4)
|"Y: Marshals" (CBS)
|---
|Sunday, March 1
(series premiere)
America's Culinary Cup (CBS)
Premiere Date: March 4, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.
Who: Host Padma Lakshmi
What: The cooking show will feature an invitation-only cast of the nation's most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership, and more.
Best Medicine (Fox)
Premiere Date: Jan. 6, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Who: Josh Charles ("The Good Wife"), Abigail Spencer ("Timeless"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow"), and Annie Potts ("Young Sheldon")
What: Based on the critically acclaimed "Doc Martin," this one-hour comedy casts Charles as the peculiar and brilliant Dr. Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they've got.
CIA (CBS)
Premiere Date: Feb. 23, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Mondays at 10 p.m.
Who: Tom Ellis ("Lucifer"), Nick Gehlfuss ("Chicago Med"), and Necar Zadegan ("NCIS: New Orleans")
What: An "FBI" universe expansion, this crime drama centers on two unlikely partners — a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple is assigned to work out of the CIA's New York station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.
The Faithful (Fox)
Premiere Date: March 22, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Sundays at 8 p.m.
Who: Minnie Driver ("Speechless"), Natacha Karam ("9-1-1: Lone Star"), Alexa Davalos ("FBI: Most Wanted"), Millie Brady ("The Last Kingdom"), Blu Hunt ("Sherlock & Daughter"), Jeffrey Donovan ("Burn Notice"), Tom Mison ("Sleepy Hollow"), Tom Payne ("Prodigal Son"), Ben Robson ("Animal Kingdom"), James Purefoy ("The Following"), Taylor Napier ("The Wheel of Time"), and Will Stevens ("The Thursday Murder Club")
What: A limited series showcasing a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis, as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. Presented over three consecutive weeks during Easter and Passover, episodes will be told through the lens of five of The Old Testament's most legendary women: Sarah (Driver) and her maidservant Hagar (Karam), Sarah's great-niece Rebekah (Davalos), and Rebekah's nieces, sisters Leah (Brady) and Rachel (Hunt).
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
Premiere Date: Feb. 23, 2026 (at a special time, 8 p.m.)
Regular Time Slot: Mondays at 8:30 p.m.
Who: Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock"), Daniel Radcliffe ("Miracle Workers"), Erika Alexander ("Living Single"), Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live"), Precious Way ("Days of Our Lives"), and Jalyn Hall ("All American")
What: Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.
Fear Factor: House of Fear (Fox)
Premiere Date: Jan. 14, 2026
Time Slot: Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
Who: Host Johnny Knoxville
What: In this new take on the iconic reality competition, a group of strangers will be dropped into an unforgiving remote location, where they'll live together under one roof and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist (CBS)
Premiere Date: Jan. 7, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Wednesdays at 10 p.m.
Who: Host Harlan Coben
What: The program brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.
Memory of a Killer (Fox)
Premiere Date: Jan. 26, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Mondays at 9 p.m.
Who: Patrick Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy"), Michael Imperioli ("The Sopranos"), Richard Harmon ("The 100"), Odeya Rush ("Cha Cha Real Smooth"), Daniel David Stewart ("Reacher"), Peter Gadiot ("Queen of the South"), and Gina Torres ("9-1-1: Lone Star")
What: Inspired by the book and 2003 Belgian film "De Zaak Alzheimer," this dramatic thriller centers on a hitman (Dempsey) leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret.
Scrubs (ABC)
Premiere Date: Feb. 25, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Wednesdays at 8 p.m.
Who: Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, and recurring guest stars Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley
What: In the revival, JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.
Y: Marshals (CBS)
Premiere Date: March 1, 2026
Regular Time Slot: Sundays at 8 p.m.
Who: Luke Grimes ("Yellowstone"), Logan Marshall-Green ("And Just Like That..."), Arielle Kebbel ("Rescue: HI-Surf"), Ash Santos ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse"), Tatanka Means ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Brecken Merrill ("Yellowstone"), Gil Birmingham ("Yellowstone"), and Mo Brings Plenty ("Yellowstone")
What: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates — Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos), and Miles Kittle (Means) — must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Birmingham) and Mo (Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.