When Is Your Favorite Broadcast Show Back? A Complete List Of 2026 Return Dates For ABC, CBS, Fox And NBC

As the holidays approach, many broadcast staples are headed for hiatus — and some, including "9-1-1," "Grey's Anatomy" and "High Potential," have already begun their tryptophan-induced comas.

A handful of network favorites, such as "The Rookie" and "Will Trent," skipped fall runs entirely, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their midseason returns.

Now that ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC have all unveiled their winter schedules, TVLine compiled a comprehensive calendar — in list form, alphabetized by show — of every confirmed scripted and unscripted series returning in the first quarter of 2026. Where applicable, we've included dates for each show's final episodes of 2025, along with their first new episodes of the new year.

You'll also find premiere dates and intel for a plethora of new (or "new") offerings, including the "Doc Martin" adaptation "Best Medicine," the "Scrubs" revival, and the "Yellowstone" offshoot "Y: Marshals."

All told, the list encompasses 74 shows, and we'll continue updating it as more titles and dates are announced (or tweaked). In the meantime, if you have questions — or spot something we may have missed — drop a (polite) comment below and we'll do our best to help.