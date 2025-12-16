The Voice Finale Begins: Who Should Win Season 28? Vote Now!

It's only fitting that the two-part Season 28 finale of "The Voice" doubles as a holiday spectacular, because Monday's broadcast kicked off with the ultimate present for two hopefuls: after tallying America's votes, DEK of Hearts (Team Niall) and a braces-free Max Chambers (Team Bublé) are officially back in the competition.

They joined Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba), Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé), Aiden Ross (Team Niall), and Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop) at Universal Studios Hollywood, where each act performed two songs, one classic and one contemporary.

Voting is now open for all contestants, both on the show's official website and via "The Voice" app, and will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 a.m. ET. The winner will be revealed live during the live Season 28 finale results show, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The finale also featured a visit from "Love Island" host Ariana Madix and "Dancing With the Stars" finalist Dylan Efron, who will host a special pre-show before Tuesday's live finale.

Read on for a breakdown of Monday's live finale performances, then vote for your favorite contestant(s): who should win "The Voice"? When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 28 below.