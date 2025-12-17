How High Potential Star Kaitlin Olson 'Cheated' Her Way Though A Key Scene

"High Potential" hits the ground running in its first episode, with Kaitlin Olson's secret genius Morgan Gillory teaching the LAPD a thing or two about solving crimes while decked out in leopard print skirts and high heeled boots.

With her 160 IQ, Kaitlin Olson rattles off fact after fact at dizzying speeds to her LAPD partners while making it look easy. And Morgan's high IQ doesn't just help her solve crimes, it also allows her to calculate how much her groceries are going to cost down to the penny. But when the cashier rings up a different number, Morgan goes line by line through every coupon and discount they've got to prove her wrong.

Filming a scene like this is harder than it looks, and Olson admits she "fully cheated" to pull it off. "There are just tiny Post-it notes with numbers everywhere," she says in an interview with Esquire. "If you look closely, my eyes are looking at the ham to figure out what the next number is going to be. And I don't regret it for a second. No godd*** way I would've been able to memorize all those numbers. You can't improvise your way through math."