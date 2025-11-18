High Potential Is Off Until 2026: Here's Everything We Know About The ABC Drama's 'Fun, Juicy' Return So Far
The midseason finale of "High Potential" left viewers with plenty to think about, and with the ABC procedural not returning with new episodes until Tuesday, Jan. 6 (9/8c), they've got plenty of time to do so.
Is Rhys really the guy Morgan is after? How long has Wagner known about Roman? Who's the weirdo with the beard-o, and what is he doing in the back of Arthur's truck? These are the questions that will be claiming squatter's rights in our brains until the new year.
Fortunately, TVLine has some idea of what to expect from the long-awaited return of "High Potential," courtesy of our interview with showrunner Todd Harthan. And considering the midseason finale earned an average grade of "A-" from our readers, we know you're dying for some answers.
Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about what 2026 has in store for "High Potential," then drop a comment with your own hopes for the second half of Season 2 below.
High Potential Will Resume With A Brief Time Jump
Let's start with good news for Morgan: Episode 8 will not pick up immediately where Episode 7 left off, which means Morgan won't still be stuck in a hotel room with a potentially murderous art thief. Instead, the show is employing what showrunner Todd Harthan calls a "clever little device that kicks off the episode in a way that I think it surprising and interesting."
It sounds like we'll find out what happened in the hotel room via a "fun, juicy scene" at the top of Episode 8, as "Karadec has some questions for her" about what happened with Rhys. Their conversation "gives us some interesting backfill about what happened in that hotel room in the time between getting that call and getting to a crime scene."
The Truth About Rhys Will Be Revealed
The "High Potential" midseason finale pulled the rug out from underneath viewers when Morgan noticed the scar on Rhys' shoulder, leading her to conclude that Rhys is actually the mastermind behind this whole operation. It made for a heck of a cliffhanger, but is it too soon to go pointing fingers at Rhys?
"Just because he has a scar, that doesn't mean he's the guy, you don't know!" Harthan reminds TVLine. "We've got surprises, we've got tricks up our sleeve. We have some pretty interesting twists and turns in the [second] part. It's a really fun ride."
If you're secretly hoping that Rhys isn't guilty, if only because actor Aiden Turner ("All My Children") is just so darn likable, then Harthan's plan was apparently successful.
"We knew right away that he was the guy," Harthan says of casting Turner in the mysterious role. "We just needed [him to feel like] Pierce Brosnan or James Bond without it being too smarmy or arrogant. Like, why would Morgan be drawn to this person? Well, they'd better be smooth and smart and mysterious. All the things. So [Turner] walked in and it was just like, "Yep, there it is."
Karadec Will Confront Wagner About His Odd Behavior
One thing that will definitely be addressed in Episode 8 is the uncharacteristically combative exchange Wagner had with Morgan in the midseason finale, during which he berated her in front of the entire bullpen for being "reckless and insubordinate." Before Wagner can sit down with Morgan to hash out their fiery face-off, it sounds like Karadec will have a few questions of his own.
"That particular moment is something that Karadec is really going to interrogate him about in the next episode," Harthan reveals to TVLine. "It came out of nowhere and felt very heightened, considering Wagner knows who Morgan is and how she works. So why do that? What's his agenda?"
This Man's Identity Won't Stay Secret For Long
Yet another player in the ongoing Roman mystery was introduced in the midseason finale, an unnamed bearded man whose photograph is now haunting Lieutenant Soto. But who is he? All Harthan can say right now is that he's "someone that knows a lot about the who, the when and the what of what happened all those years ago [with Roman]."
Episode 7 ended with the mystery man popping up in the back of Arthur's car, which means it's only a matter of time before we start getting some concrete answers — not that this guy will make it easy.
"There are just some people that walk this planet that, you know, good luck getting information out of them!" Harthan tells TVLine. "So when it comes to filling in some of the blanks, he's going to be very challenging. We're going to lean into that in the back half."
Wagner's Backstory Will Be Explained
From his disappearing mustache to his shifty demeanor, there are plenty of reasons not to trust the show's newest addition, and the midseason finale gave us two more. Not only did Wagner snap at Morgan, but he also revealed to Karadec that he's at least somewhat aware of the Roman situation, ensuring that he'll become an even nastier thorn in their side moving forward.
But what does Wagner really want? What are his true motivations and intentions here? Those answers will come in the second half of the season as "High Potential" peels back the layers of Steve Howey's character.
"There's a lot going on with that guy that we're going to unpack as we learn who he is, what makes him tick, what his demons are, what his insecurities are, what he's running from and what his secret is," Harthan tells TVLine. "Those are things that we're waiting to unpack in the back half of the season. My hope was that the audience would be uneasy and not really know who he is or what his agenda is because it's confusing and confounding the characters around him."