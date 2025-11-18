High Potential Is Off Until 2026: Here's Everything We Know About The ABC Drama's 'Fun, Juicy' Return So Far

The midseason finale of "High Potential" left viewers with plenty to think about, and with the ABC procedural not returning with new episodes until Tuesday, Jan. 6 (9/8c), they've got plenty of time to do so.

Is Rhys really the guy Morgan is after? How long has Wagner known about Roman? Who's the weirdo with the beard-o, and what is he doing in the back of Arthur's truck? These are the questions that will be claiming squatter's rights in our brains until the new year.

Fortunately, TVLine has some idea of what to expect from the long-awaited return of "High Potential," courtesy of our interview with showrunner Todd Harthan. And considering the midseason finale earned an average grade of "A-" from our readers, we know you're dying for some answers.

Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about what 2026 has in store for "High Potential," then drop a comment with your own hopes for the second half of Season 2 below.