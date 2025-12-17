How Friends And Seinfeld Exist In The Same Universe

"Friends" and "Seinfeld" exist in a shared universe, just like Batman and Superman. We know this for a verifiable fact. Don't believe us? Ask a "Mad About You" fan.

In the "Mad About You" Season 1 episode "The Apartment," Paul Buchman (Paul Reiser) sublets his old apartment to Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Jerry Seinfeld also makes a cameo appearance on "Mad About You" in the Season 7 premiere.

Meanwhile, in Season 2 of "Mad About You," the audience meets recurring character Ursula Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). She's the estranged identical twin sister of Phoebe Buffay, whom Kudrow made famous when "Friends" premiered in 1994. If Paul Buchman has encountered Kramer, Jerry, and Phoebe's twin sister, that proves indisputably that the "Seinfeld" gang and the titular "Friends" walk the streets of the same imaginary version of New York City.