15 Best And Most Memorable Proposals In TV History
So many television shows revolve around love stories, and what better to demonstrate a romance's culmination than a big marriage proposal? Even in the funniest sitcoms, proposal scenes have a tendency to be the most emotional and poignant scenes in the entire show. These scenes really do feel like the payoff to longstanding character arcs as they take their romantic relationships to the next level. And even in cases where the relationship ultimately doesn't endure, the proposal is still a sweet moment on its own merit.
Simply put, popping the question makes for some of the most memorable moments in television history. Whether it's character-driven dramas or hilarious sitcoms, a proposal scene always feels like a particularly big deal for all parties involved. With that in mind, here are the 15 best and most memorable proposals in TV history, ready for you to revisit and experience all the feels.
Niles Crane and Daphne Moon (Frasier)
The romance between Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) was a long time coming as she remained completely oblivious to his interest in her for years. After finally coupling up in the eighth season, Niles prepares to propose to Daphne in the aptly titled Season 9 episode "The Proposal." True to form, he wants everything about the moment to be absolutely perfect, even going as far as to hire Wolfgang Puck to prepare the meal. This is all seemingly derailed by Daphne developing a severe case of the flu.
For as much effort as Niles puts into the perfect proposal to Daphne, it's even more heartwarming to see him embrace the moment for all its perceived imperfections. Daphne always excels at seeing past Niles' well-maintained facade, and though she does it unintentionally here, it highlights why their love story works so well. Niles recognizes the most important thing is just asking Daphne to marry him, and she happily accepts, ill health and all. Though Niles and Daphne were absent in the 2023 "Frasier" revival, the presence of Niles and Daphne's son reminded viewers of their important role in the franchise's history.
Monica Geller and Chandler Bing (Friends)
While Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) might've provided "Friends" with its first marriage proposal, the one surpassing it was between Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). Initially broadcast as a double-length episode, the sixth season's "The One with the Proposal" has Chandler prepare to propose to Monica. This is complicated by the reappearance of Monica's ex-boyfriend Richard Burke (Tom Selleck), who admits that he's still in love with her.
"The One with the Proposal" holds off on its big moment until the very end, with Monica surprising Chandler with a candlelit proposal. Seeing the normally confident Monica and unfailingly snarky Chandler both get emotional just trying to get the question out still tugs at our heartstrings. This culminates in the couple proposing together and slow dancing to Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" as a genuinely romantic coda. Looking back, this is some of Perry's best work as Chandler, with the actor delivering one of the most sentimental performances of his career.
Michael Scott and Holly Flax (The Office)
Though Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) might've had the best love story in "The Office," they didn't have the best proposal. That distinction goes to Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Holly Flax (Amy Ryan) in the Season 7 episode "Garage Sale." Michael starts by giving Holly a tour of their office building, reminding her of key points in their courtship before taking her to the annex. There, the rest of the staff is holding candles waiting for them, accidentally triggering the building's sprinkler system, with Michael proposing to Holly while mimicking Yoda.
"Garage Sale" is one of the best "Office" episodes ever, and a lot of that comes from the strength of its climactic proposal. Michael and Holly speaking like Yoda is a sweet callback to their first meeting and really feels like a full-circle moment. The scene also sets the stage for Michael and Holly's departure from Scranton, adding a bittersweet dimension to their relationship milestone. So much of the charm of "The Office" comes from its love stories, and Michael and Holly's engagement gives this one its happy ending.
Ben Warren and Miranda Bailey (Grey's Anatomy)
Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben Warren (Jason George) maintained a complicated relationship after Miranda divorced her first husband. After several attempts at a marriage proposal, the engagement finally takes shape in the eighth season finale "Flight." Miranda is wary about entering into a long-distance engagement, as Ben has been accepted into a surgical internship in Los Angeles. In the end, Miranda accepts Ben's proposal while, true to form, admitting that she was also very annoyed with him at the time.
Bailey has always been one of the more no-nonsense characters in "Grey's Anatomy," so it feels tremendously earned when she lights up around Ben. Even in marriage, they would experience significant ups and downs, as all marriages do, but it's always been clear they love each other. That proposal, including Ben's understanding and acceptance of Miranda's clear frustration, beautifully illustrates their relationship.
Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt (Parks and Recreation)
Many of the main characters on "Parks and Recreation" coupled up over the course of the series, including protagonist Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott). The pair begins dating shortly after he arrives in the second season as a state auditor. In the Season 5 episode "Halloween Surprise," Ben proposes to Leslie while she's in an empty house preparing to cancel her lease. Leslie stops Ben before he can finish, wanting to soak in the moment and her surroundings so she can remember how perfect it all is before accepting.
The Leslie/Ben romance in "Parks and Recreation" was always guaranteed to pull on the heartstrings. The proposal scene takes this quality to the next level and underscores why their relationship works so well. Ben completely understands and appreciates why Leslie would want to put a pause on his big proposal, patiently waiting for her to be okay with him proceeding. "Parks and Recreation" had plenty of great love stories, but none could top Leslie and Ben, right down to their proposal.
Mitch Pritchett and Cam Tucker (Modern Family)
When "Modern Family" began, Mitch Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) couldn't marry due to gay marriage being legally prohibited at the time. In the Season 5 premiere, "Suddenly, Last Summer," same-sex marriages officially became legal in California, making Mitch and Cam overjoyed. The pair wanted to proceed with getting married, but neither had quite settled on when or how to pop the question. Any plans that each had were then dropped in an impromptu moment when their car got a flat tire during a drive home.
Realizing that they were both kneeling while replacing their tire, Mitch and Cam both quietly proposed on the spot, even without fully articulating the question or possessing a ring. The understated moment speaks to how overdue the occasion was and how much the couple is on the same page. Cam and Mitch finally got hitched in the Season 5 finale, an event which came with its own set of unexpected complications. Gay marriage was a long time coming in the United States, and to see "Modern Family" celebrate it in its own way came with considerable joy.
Mary and Matthew Crawley (Downton Abbey)
At the start of the period British drama "Downton Abbey," Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens) learns he is the new heir to the titular English estate. Moving into the palatial Crawley House, Matthew quickly develops a deep-seated romantic tension with his distant cousin Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery). Mary is reluctant to return his affections, however, ashamed of a scandal she had with Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk (Theo James). Any possibility of love between them is further delayed by Matthew becoming gravely wounded in World War I and engaged to another woman.
It wouldn't be until the 2011 holiday special "Christmas at Downton Abbey" that Mary and Matthew could finally proceed with their relationship. By that point, he had recovered sufficiently from his injuries, and his previous fiancée had succumbed to the Spanish Flu. Mary finally comes clean to Matthew about Pamuk, though he dismisses the indiscretion and proposes to her anyway. (All too memorably, though, tragedy also strikes the couple in the "Downton Abbey" Season 3 finale.)
Maggie Green and Glenn Rhee (The Walking Dead)
Love endures, even in the face of an overwhelming zombie apocalypse in the AMC series "The Walking Dead." What's arguably the greatest and most tragic love story in the franchise is between Maggie Green (Lauren Cohan) and Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun). After a romance blossoms in the second season, Glenn decides to take their relationship to the next level at the end of Season 3. In the episode "This Sorrowful Life," Glenn proposes to Maggie using a ring he recovered from a zombie, which she immediately accepts.
Despite the post-apocalyptic shakeup, Glenn is very old-fashioned about how he approaches the proposal, asking permission from Maggie's father Hershel (Scott Wilson). But, this being "The Walking Dead," the undead figure into the happy moment somehow, providing the expected jewelry. The scene is one of Glenn's best moments in "The Walking Dead," solidifying his relationship with Maggie as the series' strongest. Glenn wouldn't survive long after his wedding, but the proposal was a rare happy scene for the show.
Mike Ross and Rachel Zane (Suits)
Ever since the start of "Suits," romantic tension between Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) absolutely smoldered. After finally starting a relationship, Mike proposed to Rachel in the fourth season finale "Not Just a Pretty Face." Mike starts by listing all the reasons why he loves Rachel before presenting her with his grandmother's engagement ring. In a traditional gesture like Glenn in "The Walking Dead," it's revealed Mike had asked permission from Rachel's father Robert (Wendell Pierce).
To be sure, Mike and Rachel's relationship throughout Season 4 is particularly tumultuous, including the revelation that Rachel was involved with client Logan Sanders (Brendan Hines). Mike's proposal cuts through all that existing drama, getting right to the heart of why he loves Rachel, with her reciprocating. There were new struggles for Mike and Rachel in "Suits" afterward, but none that they couldn't overcome together. A sweet way to close out its fourth season, Mike and Rachel's proposal helps bring them closer together ahead of more uncertain times for the couple.
Schmidt and Cece Parekh (New Girl)
While Schmidt (Max Greenfield) developed a reputation as a notorious womanizer, he always had his eye on Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone). Aware of his own immaturity, Schmidt's insecurities strained his relationship with Cece, feeling that she deserved someone better than him. After several ups and downs, Schmidt felt he had matured and improved enough by the fourth season of "New Girl." This culminated in him proposing to Cece in the fourth season finale, "Clean Break," after realizing how much she meant to him as he eliminated mementos of their relationship.
Schmidt was instantly smitten with Cece and noted that he wanted to marry her when they first met. His proposal finally fulfilled that prediction, with Schmidt even calling back to their first meeting as he popped the question. Schmidt and Cece were the first from the core group to get married, though he would have to get approval from her mother in the "New Girl" Season 5 premiere. This proved to be no easy feat, but Schmidt was never one to shy away from a challenge, especially when it came to Cece.
Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
The main characters of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" are a playfully competitive bunch, which comes into play in the fifth season episode "HalloVeen." The officers in the precinct compete for a championship belt proclaiming its winner as a genius, with Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) among the frontrunners. Ultimately, Amy wins the belt while she and Jake are alone in the precinct's evidence room, with Jake pointing out the inscription on the belt has since changed. Reading it, Amy discovers that the inscription is now a proposal from Jake as he takes a knee and offers her a ring.
Jake's proposal to Amy is mischievous and sweet, just like much of their relationship, and she happily responds in kind. The moment is punctuated by Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) barging into the evidence room, only to pass out from sheer joy when he realizes what transpired. That moment, along with Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) becoming frustrated that he never stood a chance of winning the belt, captures the wackiness "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was all about. Jake and Amy were always the central couple to the police sitcom, and their engagement brought the show's emotional core to a triumphant crescendo.
Barry Allen and Iris West (The Flash)
Given the time-bending possibilities offered by its titular superhero, "The Flash" gave audiences a proposal so nice that it did it twice in the third season. In the episode "Attack on Central City," Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) proposes to Iris West (Candice Patton), using the ring his great-grandfather carried throughout World War II before his own proposal. Barry then pumps the brakes on the engagement two episodes later, feeling he was pressured to propose because of the time-traveling supervillain Savitar. After a musical adventure with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the subsequent episode "Duet," Barry realizes he truly loves Iris and proposes to her with a song, with her accepting again.
For "The Flash" fans, the show gave them the more traditional and serious marriage proposal before leaning into Gustin's natural musical talent for a second attempt. Savitar was one of the darker and more sinister villains in the series, so both moments offered an emotional reprieve from the high-speed action. From their longstanding romantic tension to renewing their vows in Season 10, Barry and Iris stand as the Arrowverse's best love story. Their two-time engagement in "The Flash" Season 3 solidifies this superhero couple's appeal.
Jane Gloriana Villanueva and Michael Cordero (Jane the Virgin)
"Jane the Virgin" is another CW show that features one of its main couples getting engaged on multiple occasions. Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is engaged to Michael Cordero (Brett Dier), which is complicated as Jane is accidentally artificially inseminated with another man's baby. This leads to Jane and Michael breaking up as she considers raising her child with the biological father, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), instead. However, in the Season 2 episode "Chapter Thirty-Six," Jane interrupts Michael at work and lists the reasons why she loves him, leading them to become engaged again.
This may be a hot take, but this writer has always been a bigger fan of Jane and Michael as a couple than Jane and Rafael. Soap opera developments broke them up repeatedly, which is understandable given the show's telenovela inspirations. But this engagement really highlights what makes the two of them work as a couple, even if their respective happy endings would be separate. A beautiful proposal that has Jane take the initiative in their relationship, with Michael responding positively, "Jane the Virgin" gave its original couple one last hurrah.
David Rose and Patrick Brewer (Schitt's Creek)
The Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" is all about self-centered and pampered people learning how to improve upon themselves. This is beautifully illustrated by the relationship between David Rose (Daniel Levy) and his business partner Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid). As the couple starts dating, Patrick's compassionate and pleasant nature helps David grow as a more positive person. In the Season 5 episode "The Hike," the two go on a scenic picnic and hike, culminating in Patrick proposing with a set of rings, which David emotionally accepts.
One of the most telling lines in this scene is David instinctively asking Patrick if he's sure about the proposal. To see Patrick instantly confirm that it's the easiest decision of his life reaffirms how good-hearted and accepting of David he is. David had come a long way since first arriving in Schitt's Creek, and his vocal self-awareness and insecurity demonstrates his growth, heartwarmingly met and encouraged by Patrick. Their relationship set up "Schitt's Creek" for its bittersweet series finale, underscoring why these two are simply the best.
Randall Pearson and Beth Clarke (This Is Us)
The acclaimed NBC drama series "This Is Us" revolves around the various relationships within the Pearson family. This includes Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) and his complex relationship with Beth Clarke (Susan Kelechi Watson). The third season episode, "R & B," traces the key points of the relationship, dating back to Randall first asking Beth out in 1998. After she rebuffs his initial proposal attempts, Beth signals she's open to marrying him if they're considered equals, which he readily agrees to before popping the question again.
One of the sweetest parts of this proposal is that Randall already had the ring on his person when Beth informed him she wanted to get married. This calls back to their disastrous first date, with Randall always believing that the two would eventually marry, preparing himself for that eventuality.