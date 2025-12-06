So many television shows revolve around love stories, and what better to demonstrate a romance's culmination than a big marriage proposal? Even in the funniest sitcoms, proposal scenes have a tendency to be the most emotional and poignant scenes in the entire show. These scenes really do feel like the payoff to longstanding character arcs as they take their romantic relationships to the next level. And even in cases where the relationship ultimately doesn't endure, the proposal is still a sweet moment on its own merit.

Simply put, popping the question makes for some of the most memorable moments in television history. Whether it's character-driven dramas or hilarious sitcoms, a proposal scene always feels like a particularly big deal for all parties involved. With that in mind, here are the 15 best and most memorable proposals in TV history, ready for you to revisit and experience all the feels.