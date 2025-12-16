Save The Dates: Christina Aguilera's Christmas In Paris, One Battle After Another On HBO Max, And More
Emily isn't the only big name in the City of Lights this month.
CBS on Tuesday announced that "Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris," a new holiday special marking the 25th anniversary of Aguilera's album "My Kind of Christmas," will air Monday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.
"Filmed in front of an intimate audience above the Musée du Quai Branly, Aguilera performs both holiday classics and her career hits against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, fashioned into a shimmering Christmas tree," according to the network release. "The spectacle includes exquisite costume changes and appearances from remarkable special guests Sheila E. and Yseult. Between songs and Parisian vignettes, Aguilera shares her thoughts on love, motherhood, reinvention and her career's artistry."
As part of CBS' holiday lineup, Part 2 of the "Everybody Loves Raymond" reunion special will air earlier that night, at 8 p.m., leading into Aguilera's Parisian showcase.
In other scheduling news...
* Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will begin streaming Friday, Dec. 19 on HBO Max and make its linear debut Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on HBO.
* BBC America will launch "Kingdom," a new six-part nature docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough chronicling the the dramatic real-life sagas of four African rival animal families — leopards, hyenas, wild dogs, and lions — on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
* Netflix will become the exclusive home of over a dozen iHeartRadio video podcasts in early 2026, including "The Breakfast Club" (co-hosted by Charlamagne tha God), "My Favorite Murder," "Joe and Jada," "Dear Chelsea" (with Chelsea Handler), "This Is Important" (with "Workaholics" stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson), "Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast," and "The Psychology of Your 20s."
* "Widow's Bay," a 10-episode drama starring Matthew Rhys ("The Americans"), will premiere April 29 on Apple TV. Per the official logline, "Widow's Bay is a quaint island town 40-miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys, pictured above) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed." Three episodes will be available at launch, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 17.