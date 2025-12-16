Save The Dates: Christina Aguilera's Christmas In Paris, One Battle After Another On HBO Max, And More

Emily isn't the only big name in the City of Lights this month.

CBS on Tuesday announced that "Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris," a new holiday special marking the 25th anniversary of Aguilera's album "My Kind of Christmas," will air Monday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.

"Filmed in front of an intimate audience above the Musée du Quai Branly, Aguilera performs both holiday classics and her career hits against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, fashioned into a shimmering Christmas tree," according to the network release. "The spectacle includes exquisite costume changes and appearances from remarkable special guests Sheila E. and Yseult. Between songs and Parisian vignettes, Aguilera shares her thoughts on love, motherhood, reinvention and her career's artistry."

As part of CBS' holiday lineup, Part 2 of the "Everybody Loves Raymond" reunion special will air earlier that night, at 8 p.m., leading into Aguilera's Parisian showcase.