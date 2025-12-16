15 TV Shows That Started And Ended Their Runs During Stranger Things

Looking back, July 15, 2016, was a major day in television history. What was so significant about that otherwise insignificant Friday? It was the day that "Stranger Things" dropped its first eight episodes on Netflix, launching an iconic run that concludes on December 31, both on streaming and with theatrical screenings.

Up to that point, even the most popular Netflix shows ("House of Cards," "Orange Is The New Black") felt sorta niche; "Stranger Things" was different. After quietly releasing on the streamer and steadily building word-of-mouth buzz over the course of weeks, the show became an indisputable mainstream hit, sustaining its popularity across all subsequent seasons.

That said, "Stranger Things" fans have had to be patient many times during its run. In nearly a decade, we've gotten only five seasons and 42 episodes, and more than three years (!) passed between the releases of Season 4 and Season 5. Since the show's debut in 2016, its precocious preteens have grown up, several beloved characters have kicked the bucket, and a lot of other popular TV shows have come and gone entirely. You might be surprised — we certainly were! — at which ones completed their entire lifespans before "Stranger Things" ran its course. Keep scrolling to see 15 series that started and ended while Stranger Things has been on the air.