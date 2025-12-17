15 Best Simpsons Couch Gags, Ranked

As of this writing, "The Simpsons" has been on the air for 37 seasons. With all of that time and all of those episodes following everyone's favorite nuclear family (pun very much intended), loyal "Simpsons" viewers have gotten to know so many characters and enjoy a number of running gags. Fans have also been introduced to plenty of familiar traditions. One of these traditions is ubiquitous to the point of introducing just about every episode: the couch gag.

In the couch gag's most traditional form, "The Simpsons" theme song ends with a simple scene of the titular family heading into their living room to sit on their couch together and watch television, ostensibly mimicking the audience members at home. But throughout the show's 37 seasons, this vignette has given writers and animators ample room to explore self-contained comedic ideas that riff on this very simple idea, though sometimes in very complicated ways.

Let's celebrate this iconic show's legacy by counting down and ranking the 15 best "Simpsons" couch gags. Go ahead and pull up a, well, maybe not a couch, but whatever seat is closest to you.