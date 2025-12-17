The Voice Season 28 Winner Revealed In Finale: Did The Right Singer Win?

Christmas came early for one lucky contestant on "The Voice," who was declared the winner of Season 28 on Tuesday after a three-hour live broadcast.

Heading into the live finale, 40% of TVLine readers believed that Aiden Ross (Team Niall) should win Season 28, followed by Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé) with 25% of the votes. Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop) came in third with 16%, followed by DEK of Hearts (Team Niall) with 8%, Max Chambers (Team Bublé) with 6%, and Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba) with 3%.

Of course, this show is about more than just the contestants. Prior to the Season 28 winner being revealed, Michael Bublé had two wins under his belt (Sofronio Vasquez in Season 26 and Adam David in Season 27), as did Niall Horan (Gina Miles in Season 23 and Huntley in Season 24). Meanwhile, Reba McEntire has only one once before (Asher HaVon in Season 25), while Snoop Dogg has yet to end a season as the victorious coach.

Tuesday's finale gave the finalists a chance to perform live with their coaches, save for Niall, who found himself on vocal rest (doctor's orders!), which prevented him from singing alongside his team members. The finale also included special guest performances from classic rockers Journey, R&B king Khalid, Japanese pop group XG, country star Riley Green, and Zac Brown Band with Noah Cyrus, as well as Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez.

So, how did the actual results shake out compared to our readers' predictions? And which coach earned bragging rights for the next year? Read on for a complete breakdown of Tuesday's finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the winner of Season 28 below.