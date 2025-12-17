Buck Rogers Star Gil Gerard Dead At 82
Gil Gerard, best known for playing the titular hero in the NBC sci-fi favorite "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," has died at the age of 82.
Gerard's wife Janet announced his passing on Facebook: "Early this morning Gil — my soulmate — lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."
Gerard also shared his own statement, written before his death, which Janet posted on Facebook: "My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don't waste your time on anything that doesn't thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos."
Buck Rogers was TV's answer to the Star Wars craze
Early in his career, Gerard had a regular role as Dr. Alan Stewart on the NBC soap opera "The Doctors," along with guest roles on "Hawaii Five-O" and "Little House on the Prairie." Then he landed the role of space captain William "Buck" Rogers in "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," which premiered on NBC in 1979 after a two-hour pilot debuted in theaters.
Based on the long-running comic strip, "Buck Rogers" was a kid-friendly sci-fi adventure that saw Buck unfrozen after centuries and waking up in a futuristic world of robots and spaceships. He was joined by Colonel Wilma Deering (played by Erin Gray) and robot sidekick Twiki (voiced by cartoon legend Mel Blanc). Along with "Battlestar Galactica," "Buck Rogers" was an attempt by TV networks to capitalize on the blockbuster success of "Star Wars," but it only lasted for two seasons, ending its run in 1981.
Gerard went on to star opposite Ernie Reyes Jr. in the ABC martial arts series "Sidekicks," along with guest appearances on "Days of Our Lives" and "Drop Dead Diva," among others. His film credits included "Airport '77" and "The Nice Guys."