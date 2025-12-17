Buck Rogers Star Gil Gerard Dead At 82

Gil Gerard, best known for playing the titular hero in the NBC sci-fi favorite "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," has died at the age of 82.

Gerard's wife Janet announced his passing on Facebook: "Early this morning Gil — my soulmate — lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."

Gerard also shared his own statement, written before his death, which Janet posted on Facebook: "My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don't waste your time on anything that doesn't thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos."