9-1-1: Nashville Returns In 2026: Blythe Fights For Her Life In Midseason Premiere (Exclusive First Look)

All of Music City is under a state of emergency when "9-1-1: Nashville" returns on Thursday, Jan. 8 (9/8c), but some characters are in more immediate danger than others.

Take Blythe Hart, for example, who was thrown from her horse onto a barbed wire fence in the Nov. 13 midseason finale. She'll be fighting for her life when the show resumes next month, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at her hellish ordeal.

"Jessica [Capshaw] has so much grit, and I think because she's so polished and beautiful and sophisticated and intelligent, people don't see her inner toughness and tenacity coming," showrunner Rashad Raisani tells TVLine. "I wanted to show the audience what Blythe is made of, so that's where her story is going to come from."