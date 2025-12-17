9-1-1: Nashville Returns In 2026: Blythe Fights For Her Life In Midseason Premiere (Exclusive First Look)
All of Music City is under a state of emergency when "9-1-1: Nashville" returns on Thursday, Jan. 8 (9/8c), but some characters are in more immediate danger than others.
Take Blythe Hart, for example, who was thrown from her horse onto a barbed wire fence in the Nov. 13 midseason finale. She'll be fighting for her life when the show resumes next month, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at her hellish ordeal.
"Jessica [Capshaw] has so much grit, and I think because she's so polished and beautiful and sophisticated and intelligent, people don't see her inner toughness and tenacity coming," showrunner Rashad Raisani tells TVLine. "I wanted to show the audience what Blythe is made of, so that's where her story is going to come from."
9-1-1: Nashville Will Reveal 'Something Dark' In Don
And this isn't the only obstacle Blythe will be facing in 2026. As the first season of "9-1-1: Nashville" unfolds, viewers will be taken back in time for a look at Don, Dixie and Blythe's earliest days together. Not only will we learn more about how Don and Dixie's relationship began — potentially shedding new light on the "other woman" we're supposed to hate — but we'll also see that there's more to Blythe's husband than meets the eye.
"Still waters run deep, and there's something dark in Don," showrunner Rashad Raisani confirms to TVLine. "We're going to do an origin story for him in Episode 11, and also the origin of how Don, Dixie and Blythe's love triangle came to be. We're going to explore his original sin, which is due to some damage he took as a kid."
Watch 9-1-1: Nashville Midseason Premiere Promo (Exclusive)
TVLine also has your exclusive first look at ABC's official promo for the "9-1-1: Nashville" midseason premiere, which gives us a broader look at the chaos spreading throughout the city.
And here's a fun little aside: Did you know that the hackers who are currently targeting the city of Nashville have been seen in the "9-1-1" universe before? They're the same hackers who attacked Los Angeles in Season 5 of the original series, showrunner Rashad Raisani confirms. He had hoped to also have the hackers target Austin on "9-1-1: Lone Star," but the Fox drama was canceled before that became an option.
Hit PLAY on the promo above for your first look at the "9-1-1: Nashville" midseason premiere, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the spinoff thus far.