Save The Dates: The Muppet Show Is Reborn On Disney+, Tyler Perry's Sistas Enters Season 10, And More

We finally know when Disney will be playing the music, lighting the lights, etc. "The Muppet Show" will return with a one-night-only special on Wednesday, Feb. 4, airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

Though no official footage has been released, the special is going to be in the vein of the original "Muppet Show," which aired from 1976 to 1981. In this new iteration, "Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event," reads the official logline. "Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!"

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for a taste of what to expect from the Muppets' long-awaited return.

In other recent scheduling news...

* "Tyler Perry's Sistas" will kick off its milestone 10th season on Wednesday, Jan. 10 (BET, 9 p.m.). The show's Season 9 finale is set to air Dec. 17.

* Emmy-nominated crime drama "Gangs of London" will return to AMC+ for Season 3 on Thursday, Jan. 15.

* "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts is set to host "The Year: 2025," a special celebrating the "breakout stars, heroes, newsmakers, and viral trends that had everyone talking," on Monday, Dec. 29 (ABC, 8 p.m.), streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.



* All eight episodes of "The Artful Dodger" Season 2 drop Tuesday, Feb. 10 on Hulu. Watch a trailer:

* "Girl Taken," a six-part psychological thriller starring Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones"), premieres Thursday, Jan. 8 on Paramount+. Watch a trailer: