Toph Beifong: Everything You Need To Know About Avatar: The Last Airbender's Fan-Favorite Hero

The animated Toph debuts in "Avatar" Season 2, Episode 6, "The Blind Bandit," although Aang catches a glimpse of her earlier during a spirit vision in Season 2, Episode 4.

While searching for an earthbending teacher, Aang, Sokka, and Katara attend the WWE-inspired Earth Rumble VI, a combat tournament where 12-year-old Toph, using the alias of "The Blind Bandit," is the reigning champion. The "Blind Bandit" persona is necessary to keep her fighting a secret from her overprotective, wealthy parents, who would certainly not approve. One thing leads to another, and she ends up running away to join the show's primary trio of adventurers and teach Aang earthbending.

Never one to mince words, Toph is a bullheaded, no-filter individual. In the original series, Toph is voiced by Michaela Jill Murphy, credited under the stage name Jessie Flower. She first appeared on "Avatar" as different characters in the Season 1 episode "The Fortuneteller."

Murphy has remained close to the franchise in the years since "Avatar" concluded, voicing a young version of one of Toph's daughters in flashbacks scenes for "The Legend of Korra." She's also popped up at various conventions and other series-related events, such as a 2021 live Twitch reading of the comic "Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy."

Oddly enough, Toph was originally written to be a male character with a design similar to the unnamed Earthbender seen in the show's intro.