Stranger Things EP Debunks A Longstanding Season 2 Fan Theory

Contrary to the conspiratorial thinking of certain "Stranger Things" fans, the divisive character Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) — who returns to "Stranger Things" in Season 5 – was never intended for a spin-off series. That's according to executive producer Shawn Levy, at least.

"Let me dispel that notion," said Levy during an interview for the SFX Holiday Special. "It was a risky bet to try a standalone episode with largely new characters in the middle of our second season. It worked for some viewers. It didn't work for others, but I respect the hell out of [series creators] the Duffers for taking that big swing."

Kali first appears in the aforementioned Season 2 episode "The Lost Sister." The story sees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) visit Chicago to meet with Kali and her gang, embarking on a one-off adventure before returning home. One Redditor wrote, "It seemed to be a backdoor pilot to test if [Kali] & crew could be a spin-off series."

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers explained that they knew "The Lost Sister" was a roll of the 20-sided die, but they considered it essential for Eleven's character growth. What's more, the pair found it creatively fulfilling.

"Whether it works for people or not, it allows us to experiment a little bit," said Matt. "It's important for Ross and I to try stuff and not feel like we're doing the same thing over and over again. ... It was really fun to write and cast and work on."