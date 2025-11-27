Stranger Things Season 5 Brings Back The Show's Most Divisive Character

The following post contains major spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 1.

We've already turned our attention to the new faces that have joined "Stranger Things" in its final season. But there's also a familiar one that we never thought we'd see again.

Throughout the first four episodes of Season 5, which are now streaming on Netflix, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper (David Harbour) discover that 1) there's a military base in the Upside Down, and 2) that base is housing something — or, more likely, someone — so powerful that they're locked away behind a massive door.

At first, Eleven is sure it's Vecna behind that door. Who else would make sense, if it's someone with special abilities in the Upside Down? But in a major scene toward the end of Episode 4, Eleven and Hopper learn it isn't Vecna at all: It's Kali, aka Eight, Eleven's fellow test subject and "sister" from Season 2.