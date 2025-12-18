Casting News: A Different World Vets Join Netflix Revival, Wyatt Russell's Monarch Spin-Off, And More

Netflix's new take on "A Different World" is hosting a class reunion.

Original stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell will reprise their roles on the upcoming sequel series, Deadline reports, with the four set to recur throughout the season.

The Netflix series centers on Deborah Wayne (played by Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of Hardison's Dwayne and Guy's Whitley, as she enters her freshman year at their alma mater Hillman College. The show earned a series order in November.

On the original series — a spin-off of "The Cosby Show" that ran from 1987 to 1993 on NBC — Hardison and Guy co-starred as Hillman classmates Dwayne and Whitley, who eventually started an unlikely romance, with Dwayne famously interrupting Whitley's wedding in Season 5 to propose to her himself. Summer played Freddie, who joined the cast in Season 2, with Bell playing Ron.

"These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today," showrunner Felicia Pride and executive producer Debbie Allen (who worked on the original series) said in a joint statement. "Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into 'A Different World.' And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans."