A Different World Sequel Earns Series Order At Netflix

It looks like Netflix's "A Different World" sequel series is making the grade: After ordering a pilot in March, the streamer revealed on Monday that it has officially given a series order to the single-camera comedy.

The new "Different World" series, which first went into development last August, stars Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon ("Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway) as Deborah, the youngest daughter of original series leads Whitley and Dwayne Wayne, who enrolls at the same HBCU that her parents attended.

The series picks up as Deborah starts her freshman year "and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape," per the official synopsis. "She sets out to build her own legacy — while having the time of her life — alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest."

The cast also includes Alijah Kai ("Everybody Hates Chris") as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche ("One of Us Is Lying") as Kojo, Cornell Young IV ("Beyond the Gates") as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall ("The Idea of You") as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel. No word yet on whether Jasmine Guy or Kadeem Hardison will reprise their roles as Whitley and Dwayne.

Debbie Allen ("Grey's Anatomy") returns as a director and executive producer alongside showrunner/EP Felicia Pride ("Grey's Anatomy," "Bel-Air"). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood also return as EPs with Mandy Summers and Tom Werner.

"A Different World" ran from September 1987 to July 1993 on NBC, and followed Lisa Bonet's "Cosby Show" character, Denise Huxtable, as she attended fictional HBCU Hillman College. Following Bonet's exit after one season, the multi-camera sitcom pivoted to focus on the characters of Dwayne and Whitley.

Dwayne and Whitley wound up getting married, and in the original series' penultimate episode, they discovered they were expecting their first child.

