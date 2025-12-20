Why Yellowjackets Star Lauren Ambrose Isn't Interested In A Six Feet Under Revival

"Six Feet Under" fans hoping to catch up with Claire Fisher should not hold their breath.

While the "Yellowjackets" audience will recognize Lauren Ambrose as grown-up Van on the Showtime mystery-thriller, her claim-to-fame role remains Claire — the angst-ridden teenager-turned-avant-garde photographer on the classic HBO drama "Six Feet Under." Asked by Polyester if she'd consider returning for more "Six Feet Under" — early 2000s TV revivals being all the rage these days, and all — Ambrose shot the idea down.

"No, I think it's pretty much good as it is — you know, it's complete," she said. "It was definitely pretty finite in its ending. So, I think the story was told. ... Though it could be one of the ones that gets cracked open again — they always seem to find a way. Maybe [the Fishers] can be on an alien planet for the reboot."

In 2023, HBO CEO Casey Bloys clarified that contrary to prior reporting, the network had no plans to resurrect the funeral home-set series. Perhaps that's for the best; the 2005 "Six Feet Under" finale — widely regarded as the most definitive and satisfying end in television history — sounds the death knell for all its characters. The montage of their later years and final moments set to Sia's "Breathe Me" is about as conclusive as it gets.

What would a "Six Feet Under" reboot in space look like? We honestly have no idea, so if you can imagine it, let us know in the comments.