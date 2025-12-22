Downton Abbey Had To Follow One Tragic Rule When Main Actors Wanted To Leave The Show

Few things jolt a TV audience like a sudden character death, especially when the show in question isn't known for fatalities. After a few seasons, "Downton Abbey" fans grew to expect that the occasional tragedy would befall the residents of Downton. But early on, the deaths of characters like Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens) came as brutal shocks. The question resounded in fan circles: Why not write the characters out in a more peaceful way? Why did they have to die?

As "Downton" creator Julian Fellowes explained to the Television Academy in 2016, the fatalities were necessities of the show's narrative focus. "The deaths came when the actors chose to leave," Fellowes said. While some characters could be written out via non-lethal means, it didn't make sense for core members of the Crawley family to completely vanish. If they were still alive, it would eventually become strange that they never returned to cameo. Or, at least, that was the thinking at the time. "With the servants, they could go and get other jobs," Fellowes explained, "but with members of the family, if we were never going to see them again, they had to die."