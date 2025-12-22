The '80s Miami Vice Series Exists Thanks To One Of The Best Crime Movies Ever

Crockett and Tubbs owe Tony Montana a debut of gratitude.

"Miami Vice," the beloved 1980s crime drama starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as a pair of undercover cops in the Magic City, found its way onto the small screen partly because the studio behind it had a similar — albeit cinematic — concept in the works.

In an interview with the Television Academy, series creator Anthony Yerkovich revealed that Brian De Palma's 1983 film "Scarface" played a part in getting "Miami Vice" greenlit. "I pitched 'Gold Coast' [the show's original title] to Universal as a film, but they were already doing one that was set in Miami — 'Scarface,'" Yerkovich recalled. "Universal TV said my idea sounded great for a television show. I sold the concept in a 20-minute pitch meeting and wrote the pilot in about six weeks."

The rest is, as they say, history. That said, even though "Miami Vice" was reimagined as a TV series due to "Scarface" at the time, the show's creators approached it with a cinematic mindset, which was largely down to Mann's influence on the project.