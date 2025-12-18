Survivor Finale Recap: Who Was Crowned The Sole Survivor Of Season 49?

A new "Survivor" winner has been crowned!

Season 49's final showdown aired Wednesday with Rizo, Savannah, Sophi, Kristina, and Sage battling it out for the glory and the million. And while "49" may not have delivered the thrills and chills of a top-tier "Survivor" season (we'll be updating our season ranking shortly — stay tuned), I don't feel like it deserves all the haterade it's been getting from certain podcasts and the community at large. Case in point, the season finale delivered some unique challenges, one hell of a comeback by an underdog, and a final Tribal Council that served up insightful questions from the jury and responses from the finalists. (As for the end result, we'll let you be the judge, so make sure you hit that comments section to weigh in!)

But I'm getting ahead of myself! Let's smash the hourglass (or better yet, let's not) and review the highlights from the very top of this three-hour finale bonanza!

After a race through the jungle collecting puzzle pieces, constructing a map, and ransacking the island for an advantage, Sophi Without An E earns herself a leg up in the Final 5 challenge. The finale seems a bit late to keep doling out challenge advantages if you ask me (you didn't), not to mention that it eats up a lot of the runtime of the episode. I personally would've preferred more time spent at camp or at Final Tribal, perhaps, but we couldn't ignore Sophi's first sizable victory here. But more on her later.