Survivor 49 Winner Reacts To Big Win And [Spoiler]'s 'Crazy' Jury Question: 'Girl, What Are You Doing To Me?!'

TVLINE | You were in danger quite a few times this season. Which Tribal did you feel the most uneasy at and why?

Oh, that's such a good question. I honestly will say the Nate vote. I knew something was up and I didn't know where the votes were going to go, and I knew I had just tried to steal MC's idol, so I'm like, "OK, these people probably think I'm insane and they're kind of right." I was worried it was me, but I felt like it wasn't necessarily gonna be me, you know what I mean? I was surprised to see Nate go home. I wasn't expecting Jawan and Sage to flip necessarily, even though there were rumblings of it, but that was probably the one where I felt the most uneasy.

TVLINE | You tied the record for the most female individual immunity wins in a season! How did that feel?

It's so crazy, and I kind of told Jeff this when I was on the island, but dude, I was so laser-focused on winning. I felt like I couldn't necessarily reach that level of excitement. I don't know if it was something within me that kind of repressed any other emotion until I got to the end, but I just wanted to win so badly, and when you're that close — what was that, like Day 24? — you're so close to the end, it's like, I don't even care about these other immunities. Now that I'm very far removed from that moment being out there in Fiji and I can watch it play back, I was able to celebrate last night with my family. It's the best feeling. I feel like a winner. I feel like I accomplished something that I should be so proud of, and I'm so grateful to be part of this incredible group. I really don't have the words for it, but it's incredible.

TVLINE | How much was choosing Sage for the steak reward a bit of potential jury management on your part?

Dude, honestly, no. I know that sounds crazy, but I'm very much a person where what you see is what you get. What you heard in that confessional, that is 100% the truth. I knew maybe it's not the best strategic move to bring her on the steak reward, especially if I did want to take her to the end. Not take her to the end directly, but I wanted Kristina out at five. So then it's like, "OK, should I really be fueling my competition here?" But Sage and I had had a conversation earlier that day. She had gone the longest without food and I had just taken Soph and Rizo on the tacos reward. And I think also too, dude, I felt really bad [about] Sage's perception of me for a lot of the game. When I realized I was doing things that were hurting her feelings, I genuinely felt so bad and I spent a big part of the merge trying to apologize and make those amends. For me, it's beyond the game. Like, I'm sorry I hurt you, but woman to woman, game aside, I'm sorry. Just human to human, you know what I mean? So for the last reward of the season, Sage and I had had so many ups and downs, it just felt like the right thing to do to share that meal with her and to just sit across the table from one another and to see each other as maybe not necessarily friends, but as respected competitors and share that special moment.

TVLINE | Where do you think your up and down relationship with Sage began, and how are you guys today?

Watching the season back, one of the things viewers don't see is that I had an all-girls alliance with Shannon and Sage very early on. And I also had my Core 4 on Uli, but both of these alliances were very real to me. And you'll notice there's never a confessional where I say that the Core 4 is stronger than anything that I have with Sage because that's not the case. So when I learned that Sage was throwing my name out very early on in Uli, I was a little suspicious. I was a little bit hurt, but I still worked with her. To hear so many episodes in that she felt that I was this mean girl and that I was this huge threat and that she was throwing my name out as strongly as she was, it was a surprise in the moment of the game. Honestly, a lot of the things that she said were things that I could honestly say thank you for. She's calling me a fierce competitor, she's calling me strong. That's why I have to go like, "OK, I will take that compliment."

I will say, female friendships can sometimes be weird and difficult to navigate. I think it's a reflection of our society today, not to get too deep into the woods, but they can be a little tricky to navigate sometimes. Add in, you're on an island and you're starving and you're exhausted and everybody's paranoid. Of course, you're gonna have a little drama in there. As for my relationship with Sage today, we're not best friends, but I respect her so much as a competitor. I'm so proud that I was able to sit next to her at Final 3 because she played one incredible game, and I saw her last night. We exchanged a few words, and I wish nothing but the best for her and for her family, too.