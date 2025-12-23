Robert De Niro Plays A Key Role In This Hulu Miniseries You Probably Haven't Seen

In the modern age seemingly infinite networks and streamers, it's easy to miss new shows and series. Heck, even the good ones often get buried beneath the never-ending waves of "content" pumped out by streaming companies. As such, we sometimes have to sift back through the deluge to uncover the hidden gems, and a show called "Nada" is well worth the effort — especially since it features Robert De Niro in his first starring role in a TV series.

This Argentine drama debuted in October 2023 and was distributed in its native Latin America by Disney's now-discontinued service Star+. Viewers in North America and Europe were able to catch the overlooked series via Hulu/Disney+ — not that most did: This under-seen dramedy mostly came and went without much fanfare. But according to critics, it's well worth a look, and not just because it represents a modern-day curio in the De Niro oeuvre.

"Nada" currently bears a very respectable 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Compare this to his latest TV effort, the Netflix miniseries "Zero Day," which managed just 54% and proved to be a clunky political thriller that left its all-star cast stranded.