Robert De Niro Plays A Key Role In This Hulu Miniseries You Probably Haven't Seen
In the modern age seemingly infinite networks and streamers, it's easy to miss new shows and series. Heck, even the good ones often get buried beneath the never-ending waves of "content" pumped out by streaming companies. As such, we sometimes have to sift back through the deluge to uncover the hidden gems, and a show called "Nada" is well worth the effort — especially since it features Robert De Niro in his first starring role in a TV series.
This Argentine drama debuted in October 2023 and was distributed in its native Latin America by Disney's now-discontinued service Star+. Viewers in North America and Europe were able to catch the overlooked series via Hulu/Disney+ — not that most did: This under-seen dramedy mostly came and went without much fanfare. But according to critics, it's well worth a look, and not just because it represents a modern-day curio in the De Niro oeuvre.
"Nada" currently bears a very respectable 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Compare this to his latest TV effort, the Netflix miniseries "Zero Day," which managed just 54% and proved to be a clunky political thriller that left its all-star cast stranded.
Nada is a delightful dramedy that features Robert De Niro swearing in Spanish
Created by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, who have been working together since the 1990s, "Nada" stars Argentine actor and former National Deputy of the country, Luis Brandoni, as renowned but eccentric food critic Manuel Tamayo Prats. Where does Robert De Niro fit into all this? Well, the legendary star plays Vicent Parisi, a writer and old friend of Manuel, who travels from New York to Buenos Aires to be with his buddy during a prolonged bout of depression.
Vicent also narrates the series, and according to the director, De Niro relished the opportunity to show off his Spanish. "De Niro really liked to speak in Spanish in the series," co-director Gaston Duprat told Reuters. "He asked for that. That's kind of why we put together this list of Argentine insults and their meanings." The then-80 year old didn't seem to have a problem with the profanity, either.
The series comprises five half-hour episodes and was shot on location in Buenos Aires, with the producers making use of the city's most prized neighborhoods — which didn't hurt when it came to tempting De Niro onto the project. Neither, it seems, did the offer of trying some of Argentina's finest dishes, with the producers hiring renowned chef Narda Lepes and cook Francis Mallmann to create the meals.
Critics mostly liked Nada
"Nada" fared well with critics, but it should be noted that its Rotten Tomatoes score isn't based on any "Top Critic" reviews. Instead, there are seven reviews from critics and only one is negative, with Sergio Del Molino of Spanish outlet El País accusing the show of presenting a "Disneyfied version of a real misanthrope" via its lead character. Otherwise, the critics that watched this overlooked Robert De Niro series liked it — but not because it featured an American screen legend.
Instead, most reviewers praised Luis Brandoni's performance as the jaded food critic. Melissa Camacho of Common Sense Media wrote that Brandoni's portrayal of Manuel Tamayo Pratz was 'the most captivating," while Joel Keller of Decider observed that while the series "happens to have Robert De Niro in it," the reason to watch is actually the performance of the show's actual star, Luis Brandoni." Still, it doesn't hurt to have De Niro bolstering what is otherwise a solid cast, and those who did address the American actor's performance liked it.
Ultimately, though it begins by focusing on a man who has lost his lust for life, "Nada" turns out to be a charming paean to friendship and camaraderie. As such, it's well worth checking out, not only for De Niro's little-known performance, but because it's a feel-good dramedy packed with delicious dishes. With several new streaming series still set to premiere in 2025, there's plenty to get through. Thankfully, with only five episodes, you can watch "Nada" relatively quickly before wading back into the streaming swamps to unearth the next hidden gem.
"Nada" is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+