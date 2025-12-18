Don't cancel Christmas! Santa just came early.

"Survivor" fans worldwide received an early holiday gift Wednesday with the very first look at the highly anticipated "Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans." The trailer (which can be watched above) was released at the end of Wednesday's Season 49 finale (read our recap here).

Not only does the clip showcase "Survivor" legends like Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Colby Donaldson, and more (view the entire "50" cast here), but it also officially confirms which players from "49" will be competing in February's forthcoming all-returnees season. Those players are: Savannah Louie and Rizo "the R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod, Baby" Velovic.

The trailer also shows Benjamin "Coach" Wade, Jonathan Young, and more as they board a large Fijian Airways plane to head out to location. And yes, Q wants us to cancel Christmas, our vacations, and our doctors appointments! And this time, we just might!

There's also a tease for the show's upcoming crossover with "Beast Games," while "Survivor" fans Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, and Jimmy Fallon take part in the milestone season in various ways. (Rick Devens is seen mentioning a "Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol," as Christian Hubicki notes that "Jimmy Fallon may decide my fate in this game." Say whaaat?!

"Survivor 50" (which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25 with a three-hour premiere on CBS) is the first returnees showing since Season 40's "Winners at War." It's also the first time the show has allowed fans to vote on specific elements that will affect the game including how idols, twists and advantages are used, whether to keep or nix the Final 4 fire-making challenge, and whether the live reunion show should return or not. Although filming for the season wrapped last summer, the players didn't know how fans voted until they hit the sand.



Watch the trailer in full above, then tell us: Who are you rooting for to be the Sole Survivor of Season 50?