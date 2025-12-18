New Masked Singer Season 14 Costumes Revealed: Meet Pangolin And Le Who Who (Exclusive)

Two new players have entered the "Masked Singer" chat. TVLine can exclusively reveal a pair of costumed characters competing in Season 14 of the Fox reality juggernaut — Pangolin and Le Who Who.

Le Who Who is, of course, a play on the collectible Labubu toys (maybe you've heard of 'em?), while a pangolin is a real-world animal typically found in Africa and Asia. According to our research, pangolins — which are often referred to as "scaly anteaters" — are typically shy in nature, with their scales providing protection from predators.

Previously announced Season 14 costumes include 14 Karat Carrot, Calla Lily, Croissants, Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Googly Eyes, High Voltage, Owl, Pugcasso, Queen Corgi, Scarab, and Snowcone.

All four current judges — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Rita, as well as host Nick Cannon — will return for Season 14 of "The Masked Singer," which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on Fox.