New Masked Singer Season 14 Costumes Revealed: Meet Pangolin And Le Who Who (Exclusive)
Two new players have entered the "Masked Singer" chat. TVLine can exclusively reveal a pair of costumed characters competing in Season 14 of the Fox reality juggernaut — Pangolin and Le Who Who.
Le Who Who is, of course, a play on the collectible Labubu toys (maybe you've heard of 'em?), while a pangolin is a real-world animal typically found in Africa and Asia. According to our research, pangolins — which are often referred to as "scaly anteaters" — are typically shy in nature, with their scales providing protection from predators.
Previously announced Season 14 costumes include 14 Karat Carrot, Calla Lily, Croissants, Eggplant, Galaxy Girl, Googly Eyes, High Voltage, Owl, Pugcasso, Queen Corgi, Scarab, and Snowcone.
All four current judges — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Rita, as well as host Nick Cannon — will return for Season 14 of "The Masked Singer," which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
What to expect in The Masked Singer Season 14
In addition to the fresh faces joining the fray in Season 14, "The Masked Singer" has some fun new surprises in store for 2026.
For starters, Kylie Cantrall (Disney's "Descendants" franchise) is joining the show as "America's Insider." In a first for the show, viewers will know that she's one of the competitors, while the judges — including Rita Ora, who plays Cantrell's mother in the "Descendants" movies — will remain in the dark. Not only will this add a bit of dramatic irony to the competition, but it will also allow for Cantrall to create behind-the-scenes content for viewers. We'll find out which mask she's under when the season premieres.
Season 14 theme episodes include "Star Trek," "Clueless," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Twilight," "Spice Girls," and "Care Bears." We'll also get a "Fear Factor: House of Fear" episode, complete with clues from Johnny Knoxville, and "Ozzfest Night," which includes a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by his daughter Kelly Osbourne, who competed in "The Masked Singer" Season 2 as Ladybug.
Are you excited for Season 14? What are your first impressions of these new costumes? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things "Masked Singer" below.