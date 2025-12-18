Family Guy's 450th Episode Includes A 'Satisfying' Stewie-Lois Moment 24 Seasons In The Making (Exclusive)

The upcoming 24th season of "Family Guy" will kick off with a moment fans have waited 450 episodes to see.

Airing Sunday, Feb. 15 (Fox, 9:30 p.m.), the show's 450th installment finds Lois suddenly able to understand Stewie, thanks to some herbal assistance — as you can tell from their bloodshot eyes in TVLine's exclusive first-look photo above.

"They talk about the stuff that fans would want them to talk about — the history of their relationship, Stewie's desire to kill her, his opinion of her, hers of him, their approach to life, and similarities they might have that we couldn't touch on between two characters who don't speak to each other," executive producer Richard Appel tells TVLine. "The third act is basically a two-character play."

Executive producer Alec Sulkin goes as far as to say that it's "one of my favorite episodes," adding that "the audience went crazy for it" during a live table read at Los Angeles' Kodak Theatre.