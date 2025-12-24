Why Tom Welling Tried To Turn Down His Career-Making Smallville Role

Ask a diehard Superman fan who their favorite TV version of the character is and there's a good chance their answer will be someone who never even wore the iconic red cape: Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent for 10 years on "Smallville."

This coming-of-age series explored the iconic character's formative years, growing up in the titular rural town. Debuting in 2001, before the modern wave of superhero media had started to dominate screens, "Smallville" was a breath of fresh air for the genre, for television more broadly, and for the character in general.

The success of "Smallville" helped launch several more superhero TV series, the most notable being "Arrow" and the interconnected universe of spin-offs it spawned. There were also series like "Gotham," "Krypton" and "Pennyworth" that attempted to replicate the prequel format, avoiding featuring the superhero who inspired the series. When "Smallville" was first being pitched though, the idea was still novel, leaving series star Welling unsure about exactly what he would be signing up for if he were to take on the Superman series.

Understandably, prior to the fervor that now surrounds comic book properties, Welling had a few reservations about playing Superman on television. One of the most surprising reasons for this doubt, however, was that his manager had advised him the series probably wasn't in very good shape, based on the fact no script had been shared with actors who planned to audition. While super-secrecy is commonplace on superhero projects today, in the early 2000s, it was a red flag.