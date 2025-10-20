When Is Your Favorite TV Show Back? An A-To-Z List Of 200+ Scripted Series

"When is my favorite show back?"

These days — more than ever — you might find yourself asking that question, as broadcast and streaming TV production schedules vary wildly.

TVLine's "When Is My Show Back?" list is here to provide the answer!

In fact, that is the sole purpose of this A-to-Z list: to tell you when any given ongoing show will be back with new episodes. There are no "renewal odds," only premiere dates (when known) or a simple "TBD" (when to be determined).

While there are more than 200 English-language TV shows listed below, this guide is not 100% comprehensive. It excludes animated, reality and game shows, PBS programs, and acquired series. Any cancelled shows included are from the past year or so — sad reminders, but still useful.