When Is Your Favorite TV Show Back? An A-To-Z List Of 200+ Scripted Series
"When is my favorite show back?"
These days — more than ever — you might find yourself asking that question, as broadcast and streaming TV production schedules vary wildly.
TVLine's "When Is My Show Back?" list is here to provide the answer!
In fact, that is the sole purpose of this A-to-Z list: to tell you when any given ongoing show will be back with new episodes. There are no "renewal odds," only premiere dates (when known) or a simple "TBD" (when to be determined).
While there are more than 200 English-language TV shows listed below, this guide is not 100% comprehensive. It excludes animated, reality and game shows, PBS programs, and acquired series. Any cancelled shows included are from the past year or so — sad reminders, but still useful.
A ▪ B
Abbott Elementary (ABC): Fate TBD
Adults (FX): Fate TBD
The Agency (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Ahsoka (Disney+): Return date TBD
Alien: Earth (FX): Fate TBD
All American (The CW): Return date TBD
American Horror Stories (Hulu): Fate TBD
American Horror Story (FX): Return date TBD
Animal Control (Fox): Return date TBD
The Ark (Syfy): Return date TBD
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix): Return date TBD
Average Joe (BET+): Return date TBD
Bad Monkey (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
Ballard (Prime Video): Return date TBD
The Bear (Hulu): Return date TBD
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black (Netflix): Fate TBD
Bel-Air (Peacock): Nov. 24
Black Mirror (Netflix): Fate TBD
BMF (Starz): Fate TBD
Boston Blue (CBS): Fate TBD
The Boys (Prime Video): Return date TBD (final season)
Bridgerton (Netflix): Jan. 29
Brilliant Minds (NBC): Fate TBD
The Buccaneers (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
Butterfly (Prime Video): Cancelled
C ▪ D ▪ E
The Chi (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Chicago Fire (NBC): Fate TBD
Chicago Med (NBC): Fate TBD
Chicago P.D. (NBC): Fate TBD
Chief of War (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
The Chosen (Prime Video): Return date TBD
Countdown (Prime Video): Cancelled
Criminal Minds (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Criminal Record (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Cross (Prime Video): Feb. 11
Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+): Return date TBD
Dark Matter (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Dark Winds (AMC): Return date TBD
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock): Return date TBD
Deli Boys (Hulu): Return date TBD
Dept. Q (Netflix): Return date TBD
Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+): Cancelled
Dexter: Resurrection (Paramount+): Return date TBD
The Diplomat (Netflix): Return date TBD
DMV (CBS): Fate TBD
Doc (Fox): Fate TBD
Dune: Prophecy (HBO): Return date TBD
Duster (HBO Max): Cancelled
Elsbeth (CBS): Fate TBD
Emily in Paris (Netflix): Dec. 18
English Teacher (FX): Fate TBD
Étoile (Prime Video): Cancelled
Euphoria (HBO): Return date TBD
F ▪ G
Fallout (Prime Video): Dec. 17
Fargo (FX): Fate TBD
FBI (CBS): Previously renewed
FEUD (FX): Fate TBD
Fire Country (CBS): Fate TBD
For All Mankind (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Foundation (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
The Four Seasons (Netflix): Return date TBD
FROM (MGM+): Return date TBD
FUBAR (Netflix): Cancelled
Gen V (Prime Video): Fate TBD
The Gentlemen (Netflix): Return date TBD
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (CBS): Fate TBD
Ghosts (CBS): Previously renewed
The Gilded Age (HBO): Return date TBD
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix): Return date TBD
Godfather of Harlem (MGM+): Fate TBD
Going Dutch (Fox): Return date TBD
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Return date TBD
Good Omens (Prime Video): Return date TBD
Goosebumps (Disney+): Cancelled
Grey's Anatomy (ABC): Fate TBD
H ▪ I ▪ J ▪ K
Hacks (HBO Max): Return date TBD
Happy's Place (NBC): Nov. 7
Heartstopper (Netflix): Returning with feature film
High Potential (ABC): Fate TBD
Hijack (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Tyler Perry's House of Payne (BET): Fate TBD
House of the Dragon (HBO): Return date TBD
The Hunting Party (NBC): Return date TBD
The Hunting Wives (Netflix): Return date TBD
Industry (HBO): Return date TBD
The Institute (MGM+): Return date TBD
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire (AMC): Return date TBD
Invasion (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX): Return date TBD
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video): Returning with feature film
L ▪ M
Landman (Paramount+): Nov. 16
The Last of Us (HBO): Return date TBD
Law & Order (NBC): Fate TBD
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Peacock): Fate TBD
Law & Order: SVU (NBC): Fate TBD
Leanne (Netflix): Return date TBD
Leverage: Redemption (Prime Video): Fate TBD
The Librarians: The Next Chapter (TNT): Return date TBD
The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix): Return date TBD
Lioness (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Loot (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video): Return date TBD
The Mandalorian (Disney+): Returning with feature film
Matlock (CBS): Fate TBD
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (AMC): Return date TBD
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+): Oct. 26
Mid-Century Modern (Hulu): Cancelled
MobLand (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Monster (Netflix): Return date TBD
The Morning Show (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video): Fate TBD
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+): Return date TBD
Motorheads (Prime Video): Cancelled
Murderbot (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Murder in a Small Town (Fox): Fate TBD
My Life With the Walter Boys (Netflix): Return date TBD
N ▪ O ▪ P
NCIS (CBS): Fate TBD
NCIS: Origins (CBS): Fate TBD
NCIS: Sydney (CBS): Fate TBD
The Neighborhood (CBS): Cancelled
The Night Agent (Netflix): Return date TBD
9-1-1 (ABC): Fate TBD
9-1-1: Nashville (ABC): Fate TBD
Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu): Fate TBD
Nobody Wants This (Netflix): Oct. 23
North of North (Netflix): Return date TBD
One Piece (Netflix): Return date TBD
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu): Fate TBD
The Orville (Hulu): Fate TBD
Outer Banks (Netflix): Return date TBD
Outlander (Starz): Return date TBD
Tyler Perry's The Oval (BET): Oct. 28
Overcompensating (Prime Video): Return date TBD
P-Valley (Starz): Return date TBD
Pachinko (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
Palm Royale (Apple TV+): Nov. 12
The Paper (Peacock): Return date TBD
Paradise (Hulu): Return date TBD
Peacemaker (HBO Max): Fate TBD
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+): Dec. 10
The Pitt (HBO Max): Return date TBD
Platonic (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
Poker Face (Peacock): Fate TBD
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz): Return date TBD
Power Book IV: Force (Starz): Nov. 7
Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Pulse (Netflix): Cancelled
Q ▪ R
The Rainmaker (USA Network): Fate TBD
Ransom Canyon (Netflix): Return date TBD
Reacher (Prime Video): Return date TBD
Reasonable Doubt (Hulu): Fate TBD
The Rehearsal (HBO): Fate TBD
The Residence (Netflix): Cancelled
Resident Alien (Syfy): Cancelled
Revival (Syfy): Fate TBD
The Rookie (ABC): Return date TBD
Running Point (Netflix): Return date TBD
Russian Doll (Netflix): Fate TBD
Ruthless (BET+): Fate TBD
S
The Santa Clauses (Disney+): Fate TBD
School Spirits (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Severance (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Sheriff Country (CBS): Fate TBD
Shifting Gears (ABC): Fate TBD
Shōgun (Hulu): Return date TBD
Shrinking (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Silo (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Tyler Perry's Sistas (BET): Fate TBD
Slow Horses (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+): Return date TBD
St. Denis Medical (NBC): Nov. 3
Stick (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Stranger Things (Netflix): Nov. 26
The Studio (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Sugar (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video): Returning with feature film
Surface (Apple TV+): Fate TBD
SurrealEstate (Syfy): Fate TBD
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix): Return date TBD
Sweetpea (Starz): Return date TBD
T ▪ U ▪ V
Ted (Peacock): Return date TBD
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Tell Me Lies (Hulu): Return date TBD
The Terminal List (Prime Video): Return date TBD
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime Video): Fate TBD
THEM (Prime Video): Fate TBD
3 Body Problem (Netflix): Return date TBD
Tires (Netflix): Return date TBD
Tracker (CBS): Fate TBD
True Detective (HBO): Return date TBD
Trying (Apple TV+): Return date TBD
Tulsa King (Paramount+): Previously renewed
Twisted Metal (Peacock): Fate TBD
Untamed (Netflix): Return date TBD
Upload (Prime Video): Cancelled
The Upshaws (Netflix): Return date TBD
Virgin River (Netflix): Return date TBD
W ▪ X ▪ Y ▪ Z
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC): Return date TBD
The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC): Return date TBD
The Watcher (Netflix): Return date TBD
The Waterfront (Netflix): Cancelled
Watson (CBS): Date TBD
The Way Home (Hallmark Channel): Return date TBD
Wednesday (Netflix): Return date TBD
When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel): Return date TBD
When Hope Calls(Great American Family): Return date TBD
The White Lotus (HBO): Return date TBD
Will Trent (ABC): Return date TBD
The Witcher (Netflix): Oct. 30
XO, Kitty (Netflix): Return date TBD
Yellowjackets (Paramount+): Return date TBD
Tyler Perry's Zatima (BET+): Fate TBD