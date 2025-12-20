Sheriff Country EP Unpacks Fall Finale's 'Emotionally Clarifying' Siege — Plus, Get Exclusive First Look At February Return

TVLINE | Similarly, Boone professes his love to Nora, but she doesn't hear his whole spiel because the power goes out. I know how hard it is for these manly men to share their feelings. I'm worried he's going to take it all back since she didn't hear it the first time. How will their relationship be affected by this tragedy?

It's unclear — when did the phone cut out? It's really poignant. He has some terrific moments in the [midseason premiere] where he has to wrestle with some of his own unanswered emotional questions. Like you say, he's a cop from Oakland. He does not wear his emotions on his sleeve. He'll have to come to a reckoning. And for Nora as well: Does she want to be married to a cop again? That is a very specific thing, and the people who are spouses and significant others of police officers, it's a real trial that they go through.

TVLINE | Earlier in the season, I was kind of 'shipping Boone and Mickey. A situation like this siege can really bond people. Is there any possibility that they might walk away from this with a newfound affection?

That's a great question. I think what you're starting to see by Episode 9 is that the conflict they had in their relationship back in the early episodes — Boone had to investigate Sky, then you find out Boone is married — it's like one obstacle or another is thrown in their path and prevents them from being together. What you see now is a return to the relationship they used to have before the show really started back when they were partners. You see that banter, you see that big sister/little brother dynamic. Cops will tell you there's an intimacy to your relationship with your partner that, in many ways, surpasses that of your spouse. It doesn't mean it's necessarily physical, but it's very formative. We are leaving the door open to that.

TVLINE | I love that: They're giving Benson and Stabler from "Law & Order: SVU." There's so much love already between them, whether it turns out to be romantic is kind of unimportant.

Yes, it feels like the low hanging fruit is to have them race into a romantic thing together. And the idea of telling a male-female relationship just as a partnership, friendship, a relationship of mutual admiration and respect and affection, audiences seem to be really responding to it.