Fire Country EP Unpacks Fall Finale Cliffhangers: Is Manny To Blame For [Spoiler]'s Accident? Plus, Get An Exclusive First Look At The Midseason Return

TVLINE | How much will Alona Tal's Chloe be involved in the next half of the season, given that her son is at the center of the cliffhanger with Bode?

Chloe and Tyler have significant roles in the back half. We're going to see a lot of them. We'll see an ease between Chloe and Bode, with them having known each other when they were younger and being in the same small town. There's definitely more of Tyler and Chloe to come — and Landon.

TVLINE | Will Chloe and Bode's relationship be affected by Tyler's predicament, being stuck out in the middle of a fire? Will she blame Bode at all for the situation her son is in?

I don't think Chloe will blame Bode. Tyler snuck into that truck. It was Tyler's decision, and I think that's very obvious, and I think she's accustomed to seeing Tyler do risky behaviors.

TVLINE | Fans have previously had strong feelings about Bode's romantic life with both Gabriela and Audrey. What can you say about Bode's romantic future, and is that future with Chloe?

Bode's romantic life is always going to be a big part of the show. We want romantic happiness for him, but it's also fun to see these stories of longing and long arcs, and Bode and Gabriela have always sort of been Romeo and Juliet. They've always had these obstacles between them. Audrey had a lot of connection with Bode over their shared incarceration and shared trauma. Chloe's connection to Bode is different than either of those things. They knew each other when they were younger. They had crushes that were never able to be acted upon for one reason or the other. It's a lot of hoping for a wish fulfillment. It just feels really fresh and different while also not shutting the door on any loves that we've seen in the past because nobody's dead.

TVLINE | Yes, nobody is dead. Will any of Bode's prior love interests be returning to challenge his budding romance?

Not sure!