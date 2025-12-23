By this writer's estimation, "Breaking Bad" might be the single greatest television show ever made.

Originally airing over five seasons on AMC from 2008-2013, the Vince Gilligan-created show stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a mild-mannered chemistry teacher and family man who gets the heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal lung cancer. What does he do with this news? Refinance the house to afford chemotherapy? Double down on quality time with his wife (Anna Gunn) and son (RJ Mitte)? Not quite. Instead, he teams up with former student and current burnout junkie Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and starts cooking meth, using his chemistry know-how to make the best product on the streets. And as he breaks further and further bad, all hell breaks loose.

If you're a "Breaking Bad" stan jonesing for a new fix, we've got your back. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Breaking Bad," all rife with criminal organizations, ordinary people pushed to extraordinary circumstances, and a curious combination of bloodshed and black humor.