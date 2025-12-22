Abbott Elementary EPs Preview The Chaos As The School Moves Into A Mall (!) — Get An Exclusive Sneak Peek

The "Abbott Elementary" teachers are going to the mall... but they're not there to shop.

In case you missed the latest school bulletin: In the fall finale of ABC's schoolhouse comedy, the school's furnace finally gave out and exploded, forcing the faculty to find a temporary location to hold their classes while a new furnace is installed. So they turned to an abandoned mall — and unfortunately, this isn't just a fictional dilemma.

"It's actually a thing that has been happening at different places within the U.S., especially with flooding, things like that," co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker tells TVLine. "It just happened here in L.A. with the fires," he points out, with Palisades Charter High School relocating to an old Sears. "Every season on 'Abbott,' we try to show something that teachers go through that maybe people don't know. So this was one of them."

As you can imagine, it's not exactly an easy transition for the "Abbott" staff. "They do, immediately in the first episode, have the problem of: Where do we put everybody?" Schumacker hints. "Not only is it a labyrinth, but it's also in disarray because it was an abandoned mall, and there's literally, like, dangerous s**t that we have to make sure we remove. So yeah, it's just a logistical nightmare that they're dealing with."