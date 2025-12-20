The 15 Best British Crime Drama Series Of All Time

Paul Rutman's Apple TV show "Criminal Record" is a collision between two generations of police work. "Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi's Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Daniel Hegarty is a grizzled veteran who seems to know it all, while Cush Jumbo's ("The Good Wife") Detective Sergeant (DS) June Lenker is a talented up-and-comer. Both are drawn into an old murder case, which they approach from their own angles that inevitably clash.

Capaldi and Jumbo are both tried-and-true TV stars whose chemistry alone is enough to raise the show above the rabble. Combine this with both characters being incredibly complex and layered, and the murder mystery that ties their fates together shaping up to be an all-timer, and the end result is nothing short of impressive.

A few years down the line, "Criminal Record" may very well land a considerably higher spot on a revised version of this list. Even with only one season under its belt, though, its showing is more than strong enough to make the cut. Since Apple TV has renewed "Criminal Record" for Season 2, the show will get a chance to cement its legacy.