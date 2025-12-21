12 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On Prime Video

Though it's a spin-off of "The Boys," "Gen V" succeeds in striking out on its own, much like its young protagonists. The action takes place at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, an institution that turns superpowered teens into heroes -– at least in the eyes of Vought International. We begin with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a young woman with the ability to manipulate blood. Marie is determined to rise through the ranks and join The Seven, but as she gets closer to achieving her dreams, she realizes something sinister is lurking just beneath the surface.

Godolkin allows "Gen V" to explore many of the themes in "The Boys" in a different setting. We know how corrupt The Seven and Vought International are, but how does this affect the younger generation? Marie and her new friends were all let down by the adults in their lives, and face a world in which decisions made by previous generations have led to a veritable hellscape. Indeed, though these young adults have superpowers, many of the issues they struggle with are analogous to the concerns of adolescents in our world.

Like "The Boys," "Gen V" is a maximalist show that doesn't hold back, whether regarding violence, sex, or a combination of the two. Messy, brutal, and hilarious, the series commences at full speed and never slows down. At the same time, the acting is superb and the characters well-drawn, which prevents the viewer from getting lost in the sauce (or blood).