SNL Video: Ariana Grande Sings A Funny Version Of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You — Watch

It's Christmastime... and Ariana Grande knows what you want to hear.

The "Wicked" star hosted the annual pre-Christmas episode of "Saturday Night Live" this week, and of course, that meant she had to croon a classic holiday song during her monologue. In it, Grande explained that she's been busy shopping for her family and loved ones, but she's not sure what to get her cousin's boyfriend Steve. (Or is it Scott?)

With that, she grabbed the mike and started singing new words to the tune of Mariah Carey's holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," lamenting that she has no idea what to get the guy. ("Is a gift card rude?/What do I get for Christmas for this dude?") First, she got some help from cast member Bowen Yang — who got some extra cheers from the audience, since he announced this will be his last episode — and he suggested a Cameo from "Glee" alum Matthew Morrison. Yeah, but that's a gift for a very specific type of person, isn't it?

The rest of the cast recommended everything from raw oysters to shampoo, but nothing really seemed to fit. Luckily, Ariana got the news that her cousin broke up with that boyfriend — so she's off the hook!

Press PLAY below to watch Grande's monologue in full, and give this week's "SNL" a grade in our poll.



