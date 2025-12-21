15 TV Shows Like The Big Bang Theory

For more than a decade, from 2007 to 2019, CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" kept the network sitcom alive. Even while studios and audiences made the switch over to streamers, the sitcom kept audiences who didn't cut the cord engaged with geeky jokes and plenty of will-they/won't-they romances. And when the show finally called it a day, the series finale racked up 18 million viewers, something that's hard to come by in an increasingly segmented entertainment landscape.

Watching all 279 episodes is no easy feat, but no doubt plenty of you have done it. You might be wondering where to turn to now that you don't have Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), and the rest of the friend group to hang out with. You don't have to worry, as there are plenty of other shows like "The Big Bang Theory" that focus on friends hanging out or nerdy outcasts trying to find their place in life. Plus, there are a couple of "Big Bang Theory" spin-offs, so you don't have to fully say goodbye to this universe.