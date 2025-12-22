The 15 Best Western TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
The Western genre is one that's been present in some form or another on TV since the medium's earliest days in the United States. The cultural archetype of the American cowboy is one of the most enduring in global pop culture and has flourished on television for decades. These include the classic black-and-white shows that defined the genre on television, as well as revisionist Westerns that deconstructed the iconic archetypes with modern storytelling sensibilities. For fans of the genre, there is a Western show for everyone, celebrating the wonders and thrills of the Wild West.
For the purposes of this article, we're going to stick with the period piece Westerns set against the untamed American frontier. We love a neo-Western as much as the next viewer, including hit shows like "Justified" and "Yellowstone," but there is just something about the classic ideals in their purest form. Here are the 15 best Western TV shows of all time, ranked and ready for your next binge watch.
Little House on the Prairie
Starting things off is the most family-friendly entry on this list, "Little House on the Prairie," based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The show follows the Ingalls family as they settle on a farm on the frontier in 19th-century Minnesota. The family is led by Charles (Michael Landon) and Caroline (Karen Grassle) as they raise their growing family, including their three young daughters. Running for nine seasons and a set of continuation specials, the show chronicles Charles and Caroline's children growing into adulthood as their community solidifies.
Filmed primarily in the scenic Simi Valley of California, "Little House on the Prairie" offers a slice-of-life frontier adventure. The stakes are always firmly rooted in family, leaning into interpersonal drama more than typical Western spectacle, helping set it apart. At its core, this is a coming-of-age story using the 19th century as its rustic backdrop, something it doubles down on as it progresses. A "Little House on the Prairie" remake has been ordered by Netflix, but it will have big shoes to fill given the original's extensive legacy.
The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.
Bruce Campbell may be best known as the chainsaw-wielding horror hero Ash Williams in "Evil Dead," but he also starred in a canceled sci-fi Western in the early '90s. Premiering in 1993, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." had Campbell playing the titular Wild West bounty hunter. Tracking the outlaw gang that murdered his father, Brisco is also aware of the coming technological and societal revolution that will change the 19th-century West forever. This is highlighted by the series incorporating clear steampunk and science fiction elements, largely stemming from an uncovered artifact known simply as the Orb.
"The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." definitely isn't afraid to get weird with its premise, but without losing sight of its period piece Western trappings. Campbell sells this eclectic genre blend, with his irascible charm firing on all cylinders throughout the series. The show has an old-fashioned storytelling sense about it, celebrating the same kind of adventure serials that inspired Indiana Jones. Tragically only running for a single season on Fox, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." always deserved more attention and acclaim than it received.
American Primeval
The newest entry on this list, the 2025 Netflix original series "American Primeval" is set during the bloody Utah War. The 1850s conflict had extremists from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints incite a bloody battle for the fate of the Utah Territory, taking on the American military. The show stars Betty Gilpin as Sara Holloway, wanted for her husband's murder, who is trying to flee with her son to California amidst the escalating war. To escort them to safety, Holloway recruits a haunted survivalist named Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch) as their guide.
Befitting its historical basis, "American Primeval" is a grim tale that feels similar to the 2015 movie "The Revenant." The show doesn't pull punches with its on-screen violence, unflinching in its brutality perpetuated by heroes and villains. These qualities didn't keep the series from dominating Netflix's top charts upon its debut, with viewers impressed by Gilpin and Kitsch's performances. A sweeping and cinematic look at an overlooked part of America's bloody history, "American Primeval" quickly proved to be an instant classic.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Prolific English actor Jane Seymour traded out her usual high-society costumed dramas for a different kind of period piece role for "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." Seymour plays Michaela Quinn, who relocates to Colorado Springs in 1867 to start her own medical practice. While providing care to the frontier medical town, Quinn adopts three children from a local midwife who dies from a rattlesnake bite. In between juggling these duties, Quinn strikes up a romance with rugged mountain man Byron Sully (Joe Lando).
With its dreamy romantic lead and picturesque depiction of the Wild West, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" could've played out like a soapy romance novel. Fortunately, the show is much more than its pulpy trappings, benefiting tremendously from Seymour's award-winning performance. The series ran on CBS for six seasons and two television movies, featuring an extensive ensemble cast, including an appearance from eventual "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. A fantastically cozy look at the Wild West, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" is a tried-and-true crowd pleaser.
1883
Speaking of Taylor Sheridan and "Yellowstone," he has expanded the neo-Western into a full-on shared television universe. This includes the prequel series "1883," which details how the fan-favorite Dutton family eventually settled in Montana. James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family join a caravan westward from their native Tennessee to embark on a fresh start in the untamed frontier. Leading the expedition is Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), a grizzled Civil War veteran recovering from the loss of his wife and daughter to smallpox.
Anytime Elliott stars in a Western, it certainly warrants extra attention given his natural command of the genre. "1883" is no different, as he plays a tragic leader ushering an impressive supporting cast to a more hopeful future. This future is hard-earned, however, with the series arguably the grimmest in the "Yellowstone" franchise with its realistically brutal and grounded depiction of the West. An atmospheric Western with a solid cast, "1883" might be your jam if you don't love "Yellowstone."
That Dirty Black Bag
Spaghetti Westerns, the nickname for European Western productions largely made in Italy and Spain, never quite get enough respect, unless they're directed by Sergio Leone. The sub-genre stylishly spread to television in the 2022 AMC+ limited series "That Dirty Black Bag," starring Dominic Cooper. Cooper plays Arthur McCoy, the morally compromised sheriff of a small town full of outlaws, mercenaries, and other errant gunslingers. McCoy finds himself on a collision course with Red Bill (Douglas Booth), a notorious bounty hunter who transports his targets' heads in a black bag to collect the reward.
Like so many of the best Spaghetti Westerns, "That Dirty Black Bag" is a story without any clearly noble heroes, just hardened figures trying to get by. And, again like so many great Spaghetti Westerns, that means there is plenty of gratuitous violence, often graphically over-the-top. Purists might balk at these flourishes, but this is a show that exudes visual flair and atmosphere as an engaging backdrop for the action. Well-acted and staged, "That Dirty Black Bag" is one of the most distinct television Westerns of the past several years.
Bonanza
Long before he starred in "Little House on the Prairie," Michael Landon starred in the other family-based Western, "Bonanza." The show follows the Cartwright family, primarily its patriarch Ben (Lorne Greene), around their large ranch, the Ponderosa, near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Widowed three times, Ben has an adult son of varying ages from each of his three marriages joining him at Ponderosa. While there is certainly action that the Cartwrights get involved in, the show is more about the relationship between Ben, his sons, and the surrounding community.
Running for 14 seasons on NBC, "Bonanza" is second only to "Gunsmoke" as the longest-running television Western — more on that later. True to its premise, the series thrived on the strength of its ensemble cast and the natural rapport among them. Though the main cast would change over the years, starting with the exit of Pernell Roberts, the show adapted and evolved during the course of its lengthy run. Forming a genre bedrock on television alongside "Gunsmoke" for more than a decade, "Bonanza" became a generational staple.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Initially planned to connect to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," the historical Western "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" instead takes place in its own continuity. The series chronicles the exploits of real-life U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, played by David Oyelowo, as he maintains the peace west of the Mississippi River after the Civil War. Reeves' line of work has him track and apprehend some of the most notorious outlaws of the late 19th century. Despite his proficiency in the role, this grueling and occasionally morally ambiguous duty takes a toll on Reeves' mental health and home life.
More deliberately paced than "1883" but no less grounded and gritty, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" utilizes its historical setting well. But the real draw is Oyelowo's nuanced performance as Reeves, capturing both the quiet dignity and fiery intensity of the lawman. With Reeves being a former slave, he is no stranger to enduring injustice and, when he notices the inequalities in law enforcement, the internal conflict grows under his facade. A Western rich in authentic history and anchored by its lead actor, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" is one of the best limited series on Paramount+.
Gunsmoke
Until it was surpassed by "The Simpsons" in 2018, "Gunsmoke" was the longest-running scripted primetime television show in American television history. Running for 20 seasons on CBS from 1955 to 1975, "Gunsmoke" is primarily set in and around Dodge City after the Civil War. The show's protagonist is U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness), who keeps the peace with a handful of deputies. Often accompanying Dillon in his adventures are the local saloon owner, Kitty Russell (Amanda Blake), and the town doctor, Doc Adams (Milburn Stone).
Given its enduring popularity and lengthy run, "Gunsmoke" was the gold standard against which all other Western shows were judged for years. The show brought plenty of Western action, but also spread its focus to the revolving familiar faces around Dodge City. Throughout its run, there was an easygoing earnestness and emotional honesty that helped inform the show's success. The series that defined what a television Western could be, "Gunsmoke" is as much a foundational show for the medium as "I Love Lucy" and "The Twilight Zone."
Godless
Filmmaker Scott Frank created the epic Netflix Western "Godless," writing, directing, and executive-producing the limited series. The show is set in La Belle, a small New Mexico town in 1884 that lost most of its male population from a mining tragedy. The town is visited by Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), an outlaw on the run from his sadistic boss Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) after being horrified by how merciless Griffin is. Griffin pursues Goode to La Belle, leading the town's predominantly female population to take up arms and defend themselves from the incoming outlaw gang.
With a fantastic ensemble cast led by Michelle Dockery, "Godless" is one of the best original Netflix limited series to date. Daniels gives an effectively villainous turn as Griffin, riding in with his gang like a sheer force of nature. The action is frenetically delivered, and the sheer scope of the production feels cinematic, taking advantage of the New Mexico landscape. A celebration of Western tropes and archetypes with a long-overdue female perspective, "Godless" breathes new life into the genre.
The Wild Wild West
The American show that really got wonderfully weird with the Western genre was 1965's "The Wild Wild West." The show has Secret Service agents James West (Robert Conrad) and Artemus Gordon (Ross Martin) tasked by President Ulysses S. Grant to protect the Southwest. West and Gordon travel around the region in a specially designed train car loaded with steampunk-esque gadgets to help them on their assignments. The duo takes on numerous proto-supervillains, with West usually bringing the bare-knuckled action and Gordon as a master of disguise.
The most striking thing about "The Wild Wild West" is how much unabashed fun the whole thing is, blending other genre elements with its Western trappings. Right from its opening title sequence, the comic book influences are visible, extending into the realm of outright science fiction with some of its stories. What grounds the show is the strong partnership between Conrad's West and Martin's Gordon, complementing each other in every shared scene. Separated from the divisive legacy of Will Smith's "Wild Wild West" movie, which was panned by critics in 1999, the original television series remains an entertaining watch.
1923
Another pivotal period in Dutton family history is explored in the second "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "1923." Harrison Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the current owner of the family ranch in Montana, joined by his wife Cara (Helen Mirren). Raising their nephews as their own children, the Duttons face the fallout from Prohibition and economic uncertainty leading up to the Great Depression. This leads to the family clashing with cruel business tycoon Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), who plans to seize the Duttons' property for himself.
Taking its tonal cues from "1883," the grim mood settling over the Dutton family remains firmly intact in "1923." Telling a complete story in two seasons, the show takes the Dutton clan to their lowest point while Dalton gives the most wicked performance of his career as Whitfield. He's matched by Ford and Mirren, both as sharp as ever playing the current heads of the family, determined to hold onto what's theirs. Exploring a fertile historical period, "1923" unspools heartbreaking tragedy that fundamentally shapes "Yellowstone" as it weaves a standalone tale.
Hell on Wheels
The conquest of the Wild West through the construction of the railroad forms the backdrop for the AMC original series "Hell on Wheels." As Union Pacific Railroad spearheads development of the Transcontinental Railroad in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, they're joined by Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount), a former Confederate soldier who hopes his work will help him find the Union soldiers who killed his wife and son. As progress on the railroad continues, Bohannon clashes with Union Pacific's obsessive Doc Durant (Colm Meaney) for control as the project advances into more dangerous territory westward.
Starting out with a revenge plot, "Hell on Wheels" grows into something deeper and more emotionally rich and affecting as it progresses through its five-season run. Thematically, the show explores the traumas inflicted by the Civil War on an intimate and national scale, not just through Bohannon but the other figures he encounters. Through all the violence and grandstanding, the show is also about the compromises made to bring the Wild West's most ambitious project to life. Richly told and improving across each of its seasons, "Hell on Wheels" gives Mount a fantastic starring role predating his "Star Trek" turn.
Lonesome Dove
For those who weren't around for its initial broadcast in 1989, the CBS limited series "Lonesome Dove" was a full-on television event. Adapting Larry McMurtry's 1985 novel of the same name, the story follows aging cowboys Gus McCrae (Robert Duvall) and Woodrow F. Call (Tommy Lee Jones) in the 1870s. Bored with life in their Texas border town of Lonesome Dove, the two men decide to drive their cattle northward and relocate to Montana. Along the way, they encounter bandits and other dangers of the long trail to the sweeping pastures of the northern territories.
Television limited series had certainly existed before, but "Lonesome Dove" was a groundbreaking miniseries that revitalized the Western genre with its acclaim and impressive viewership. Duvall and Jones complement each other perfectly, though Duvall gives the more attention-grabbing performance of the two. The show spawned numerous follow-ups and a 1994 continuation series, but none to the same level as the first miniseries. A requiem for the Wild West guided by its two lead actors, "Lonesome Dove" is a must-watch for fans of the genre.
Deadwood
When it comes to making the Wild West come alive with morally complex characters and plenty of action, no television Western does it better than "Deadwood." The HBO series takes place in the real-life South Dakota boomtown during the 1870s after a sizable gold deposit is discovered. This not only leads the mining camp to grow into a full-on town, but attracts a prominent criminal element and sense of lawlessness. To combat the widespread exploitation and growing violence, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) reluctantly becomes the town's sheriff.
"Deadwood" is easily one of the best HBO original series ever made, regardless of genre. Critically acclaimed from its 2004 debut, the show ran for three seasons before being canceled, but its impact was still felt for years until its concluding continuation movie in 2019, which included an extensive returning cast. The show was elevated by its growing ensemble, giving a real sense of community to the proceedings, with alliances and betrayals shifting the dynamics constantly. Redefining what a Western on television could be, "Deadwood" left behind a sterling legacy that seamlessly blended fact and fiction.