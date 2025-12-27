Why Vecna Looks So Different In Stranger Things Season 5

In Season 5 of Netflix's "Stranger Things," Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) resembles a tree riddled with holes — a stark contrast from his original fleshy appearance.

In an interview with People, Barrie Gower, the head of the "Stranger Things" makeup effects department, explained that this new version of the monster was primarily created with CGI, as opposed to the more practical-based creature we saw in Season 4.

"[Vecna] evolved to the point where his body was just made up of these mutated vines and things, rather than being 100% human form," said Gower. "He wanted the ability to be able to see through his body as well, through these cavernous masses and holes in his body, in his arms and what have you, which ... would be impossible to achieve practically."

Gower also noted that in "Stranger Things" Season 4, Bower typically spent up to seven hours per workday in the makeup chair. Applying the necessary prosthetics only took about three hours per day for Season 5.

Season 4, which began streaming in 2022, ends with Vecna on fire and riddled with shotgun blasts. Series co-creator Matt Duffer told Variety that the monster took some time to regroup after the attack, leading to his new look.

"He more or less rebuilt his body into something stronger and hopefully cooler," he said. "But it was a challenge because we also wanted his new design to reflect the fact that he had been injured. That's why we ultimately had to go full CG ... because you see holes throughout his body."