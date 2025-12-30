Before Jason Momoa, DC's Lobo Was Brought To Life By This Peaky Blinders Actor

While 2026's "Supergirl" will contain the first appearance of intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in a proper live action movie, Jason Momoa — of "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" fame — isn't the first actor to play the character.

Lobo made his official live action debut in 2019 on the SyFy series "Krypton," played by Emmett J. Scanlan. An accomplished TV actor, Scanlan's resume includes a five-episode stint on the BBC historical crime drama "Peaky Blinders" as Billy Grade, a bookmaker with a dubious agenda.

"Krypton" dives into Superman's family history by focusing on Kal-El's grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe). When Seg-El and his ally Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) encounter Lobo, they dispatch him repeatedly by dealing horrific damage, but Lobo simply regenerates after a while and comes back for more mayhem.

While Lobo — whose first comics appearance came about in 1983 — has been a limited presence in live action, animation is another story. "Superman: The Animated Series" introduced many fans to the last Czarnian in 1996 with two-part Season 1 story "The Main Man." Lobo also shows up in "Justice League," "Young Justice," the 2020 movie "Superman: Man of Tomorrow," and a handful of other animated projects.