Ghosts Exclusive: EPs Tease The Others' Presence, Sass Mysteries That May (Or May Not!) Be Answered This Season

You don't have to get stranded on a deserted island for a group of Others to start wreaking havoc.

When "Ghosts" returns in 2026, Sam, Jay, and the ghosts have a sinister group of shadowy beings to contend with. In Season 5's midseason finale (read our post mortem here), Patience introduced Trevor and Sass to a group she only referred to as "the Others" — and Trevor's reaction made us a tad uneasy! While Woodstone's infamous Puritan referred to these figures as "my people," nothing concrete is known about who they actually are. (We'll learn more when the show returns from break Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.) But according to showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port, the Others are bound to turn the mansion upside down.

"We're basically going to pick up where the last episode left off," Wiseman tells TVLine. "We're going to meet the Others and they're going to have a lot of effect on the house."

The Others were first mentioned by Patience in early Season 3, so the executive producers' plan was always to circle back and introduce them. Teases Wiseman, "There's a few different stories that spring out from their arrival."

The Others won't only shake things up for the livings of "Ghosts," but they'll also have a large impact on the already dead characters as well. "In particular, on one of our ghosts, who has a history with them," says Port. "It's going to spawn a few stories, and amongst them, we're going to meet some people that have an interesting past at Woodstone as well."