Percy Jackson EP Talks Percy And Annabeth In Season 2 — And Why The Show Isn't Rushing Their Romance
As the second season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" marches on, the only thing more complicated than the titular demigod's unfolding destiny is his relationship with Annabeth.
"On one level, it's a very relatable idea of being 14 or 15, you don't see your camp friend until the next year, and they've changed," executive producer Craig Silverstein tells TVLine. "They went through something at their school, they've gone through changes, you've gone through changes, and there's that unspoken, 'We're still cool, right?' thing."
On another level, however, Percy and Annabeth's friendship is being challenged by outside forces more powerful than any mere mortal could possibly imagine. Specifically, Annabeth has been burdened with the knowledge of "The Great Prophecy," which she's been instructed to keep from Percy at all costs. As of the three episodes currently streaming on Disney+, she's already struggling with that burden; he knows she's keeping a secret from him, which puts them both in considerable danger.
Why the show is sticking with Percy and Annabeth's 'slow burn'
Readers of Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" novels already know that Percy and Annabeth's relationship eventually takes a romantic turn, but even with that knowledge, Silverstein tells TVLine that the show isn't in any rush to speed up that development.
"I think the slow burn is the way to go," he explains. "Book fans are very cognizant of where the story goes. ... If you move it too quickly, then certain story beats later on might not be possible. Staying true to the books is important. We're winking and nodding to the audience who knows."
That said, the show has diverted from the books in several smaller ways this season, including swapping out a Dean Martin classic for a Mariah Carey favorite during the campers' battle against the demon birds in Episode 2. Silverstein also teases that Episode 4 (premiering on Dec. 24) will feature the most "consequential change" from the books yet.
