Percy Jackson EP Talks Percy And Annabeth In Season 2 — And Why The Show Isn't Rushing Their Romance

As the second season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" marches on, the only thing more complicated than the titular demigod's unfolding destiny is his relationship with Annabeth.

"On one level, it's a very relatable idea of being 14 or 15, you don't see your camp friend until the next year, and they've changed," executive producer Craig Silverstein tells TVLine. "They went through something at their school, they've gone through changes, you've gone through changes, and there's that unspoken, 'We're still cool, right?' thing."

On another level, however, Percy and Annabeth's friendship is being challenged by outside forces more powerful than any mere mortal could possibly imagine. Specifically, Annabeth has been burdened with the knowledge of "The Great Prophecy," which she's been instructed to keep from Percy at all costs. As of the three episodes currently streaming on Disney+, she's already struggling with that burden; he knows she's keeping a secret from him, which puts them both in considerable danger.