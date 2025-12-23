Natasha Lyonne Explains Why Poker Face Ended — And Offers A Surprising Russian Doll Update

Fans may have been surprised when Peacock canceled the Natasha Lyonne-led mystery series "Poker Face" after two seasons... but Lyonne wasn't.

"We weren't shocked!" Lyonne tells The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview about the abrupt end of "Poker Face." She even terms it "news to some people" since she and co-creator Rian Johnson actuallly crafted the Season 2 finale, which aired on Peacock in July, as a series finale.

Lyonne points out that the finale was titled "The End of the Road": "That should have been a little clue, folks. We literally threw the car off a cliff!" In the finale, Lyonne's character Charlie Cale discovered her new friend Alex was actually a secret assassin, and she escaped before Alex drove her beloved Plymouth Barracuda off a cliff. (Check out our finale recap here.)

So why did "Poker Face" fold its cards? As Lyonne explains, she has other ambitions right now: "For me, baby's gotta direct some movies. I've been talking about it long enough." (She's also set to write and star in a British sci-fi comedy, "Force & Majeure," with "What We Do in the Shadows" alum Matt Berry.) But she supports the idea of Peter Dinklage taking over as the star of future "Poker Face" seasons ("Peter is also one of my favorite people of all time"), and she hints she might return as Charlie somewhere down the road: "Rian and I might just come back with a good old-fashioned, made-for-TV movie just like 'Columbo' would like to."