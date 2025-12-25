15 TV Shows Like Bones

Man, it stinks when a television show ends. Mostly because viewers must now sift through dozens of streaming platforms — or their local library — to find another series worth feverishly binge-watching. Even then, chances are they'll never discover one that fully scratches the same itch. And so, they're left with two options: Rewatch the old show, or fold up into a ball on the ground and wait for death.

That's where we were when "Bones" wrapped in 2017, following a successful 12-season run. Even after nearly 250 episodes, we still wanted more adventures with Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — whether they were solving crimes or building baby cribs. Alas, despite persistent rumors, no revival has materialized, leaving fans scrambling to fill the void left by their favorite forensic experts.

And chances are, if you're reading this article, you feel the same way.

Fear not, dear reader — we've assembled a collection of TV shows designed to reignite the spark and help you move on from the Jeffersonian team. Some hew closely to the "Bones" template; others offer fresh variations on the formula. Either way, we guarantee one of these 15 options will help you scratch that "Bones" itch. Read on!