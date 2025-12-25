15 TV Shows Like Bones
Man, it stinks when a television show ends. Mostly because viewers must now sift through dozens of streaming platforms — or their local library — to find another series worth feverishly binge-watching. Even then, chances are they'll never discover one that fully scratches the same itch. And so, they're left with two options: Rewatch the old show, or fold up into a ball on the ground and wait for death.
That's where we were when "Bones" wrapped in 2017, following a successful 12-season run. Even after nearly 250 episodes, we still wanted more adventures with Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — whether they were solving crimes or building baby cribs. Alas, despite persistent rumors, no revival has materialized, leaving fans scrambling to fill the void left by their favorite forensic experts.
And chances are, if you're reading this article, you feel the same way.
Fear not, dear reader — we've assembled a collection of TV shows designed to reignite the spark and help you move on from the Jeffersonian team. Some hew closely to the "Bones" template; others offer fresh variations on the formula. Either way, we guarantee one of these 15 options will help you scratch that "Bones" itch. Read on!
Castle (2009-2016)
Viewers enamored of "Bones" should definitely check out ABC's "Castle," because it's basically the same show with a few character alterations. The series follows bestselling mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), who finds inspiration for his stories in the real-life crimes of uptight Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic). He charms his way into the NYPD homicide division and becomes Beckett's partner, forming a memorable dynamic duo capable of stopping criminals with a blend of his imagination and her sharp investigative skills.
And yes, like Brennan and Booth, Castle and Beckett enjoy a will-they-or-won't-they romance, laced with sexual tension, witty dialogue, and personal tragedies that bring them closer together. Both series rely entirely on the chemistry of their leads and a rich supporting cast.
Also, from a production standpoint, each show revels in the same dreary atmosphere — offices with moody lighting, packed with dozens of NPCs who contribute nothing to the main storyline — and synth-heavy soundtrack. The biggest difference lies in the approach: "Bones" is rooted in science and forensics, while "Castle" leans on Castle's storytelling instincts and outside-the-box theories. Either way, they're fun, predictable, and highly watchable comfort shows — perfect for unwinding after a long day.
The Mentalist (2008-2015)
"The Mentalist" shamelessly borrows from the "Bones" template, but adds a few unique wrinkles to the tried-and-true formula. Once again, we see an eccentric outsider paired with a by-the-numbers law enforcer. In this case, Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) is a former con artist-turned consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation following a personal tragedy. His keen observational skills make him a formidable ally, though his laid-back, rule-bending approach conflicts with the hard-nosed style of Agent Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney).
Yeah, it's pretty much the same setup.
Still, this CBS hit offered plenty of compelling storylines, supporting characters, and chilling villains. Where Brennan and Booth dealt with the Gravedigger and Pelant, Jane and Lisbon contend with the chilling Red John, a terrifying serial killer with deep ties to Jane's tragic past. That overarching storyline propels "The Mentalist," advancing ever-so-slowly while our heroes deal with weekly cases using a hefty dose of psychological trickery.
Again, we get plenty of lighthearted banter meshed with romantic tension and a moody, network-TV-friendly vibe — not overly graphic, but intense enough to hold viewers' attention for 151 episodes.
NCIS (2003-Present)
With a staggering 22 seasons and 487 (and counting) episodes to its name, "NCIS" deserves kudos for remaining relevant nearly two decades after it first premiered on CBS. And why not? A weekly blend of quirky comedy and gritty violence, the long-running procedural carries the same appeal as "Bones," even as its massive ensemble continually fluctuates like names on a suspect board.
Sure, the likes of Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, and Pauley Perrette have long since vacated the series, but the "NCIS" team retains its core objective: to serve with honor, solve the case, and attain justice. Initially, the series was anchored by Special Agent in Charge Leroy Gibbs (Harmon), whose gruff intuition clashed with the forensic assessments of his team — Abby Sciuto (Perrette), Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum), and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). The show has delivered plenty of entertaining character beats, with contrasting personalities and tension serving as the heartbeat of the series.
Likewise, "NCIS" balances weekly mysteries with larger arcs that have kept viewers riveted for more than 20 years.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2015)
The granddaddy of science-based procedural shows, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" took the template established by "Law & Order" and added a flashy, stylized, science-driven spin. Rather than focusing on detectives and lawyers, the series zeroed in on forensic experts who used cutting-edge techniques to solve murders in and around the neon-lit streets of Las Vegas — all while contending with greater threats such as the Miniature Killer, Nate Haskell, and Taylor Swift.
As with most successful procedurals, the main team is comprised of uniquely drawn characters whose interactions provide steady entertainment between the snazzy microscopic POV shots and high-energy montages. Anchoring the mayhem is Gil Grissom (William Petersen), an eccentric genius driven purely by logic, who commands a tight-knit crime lab — Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), Warrick Brown (Gary Dourdan), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and Nick Stokes (George Eads) — whose personal lives often bleed into their work, sometimes literally.
Crossing Jordan (2001-2007)
"Crossing Jordan" follows Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh (Jill Hennessy), a flawed but brilliant forensic pathologist working under her mentor, Dr. Garret Macy (Miguel Ferrer), at the Boston Medical Examiner's Office. Like Brennan, Jordan bends rules and applies scientific methods alongside a crackerjack team of experts — Dr. Mahesh "Bug" Vijayaraghavensatanaryanamurthy (Ravi Kapoor), Lily Lebowski (Kathryn Hahn), and Nigel Townsend (Steve Valentine) — to solve cases, all while trying to uncover the truth about her mother's death.
Often teaming with no-nonsense Detective Woody Hoyt (Jerry O'Connell), Jordan tackles cases tied to politics, celebrities, and organized crime, relying on her sharp instincts to deal with unusual poisons, staged crime scenes, and victims with tragic pasts. Yes, the pair eventually gets together, though their relationship is less playful than Brennan and Booth's.
Uniquely, "Crossing Jordan" weaves in real-world events with plotlines delving into post-9/11 terrorism, Enron-style corporate scandals, Boston crime, and cases that paralleled highly publicized abduction stories from the late '90s and early 2000s. So, yeah, it's a bit heavier than "Bones" — but similar in its overall structure and, in many ways, better.
Cold Case (2003-2010)
Grisly murder, forensic science, a tough-minded heroine — "Cold Case" is "Bones" with a twist. Detective Lilly Rush (Kathryn Morris) and her crew focus on unsolved crimes from years — sometimes decades — earlier. In one case, she reopens the file of a Black college student killed for participating in a 1960s sit-in. In another, she investigates a woman murdered after an affair gone wrong in the 1950s. Later, she tackles a homicide tied to gang violence during the crack epidemic of the 1980s.
Each case carries an ethical responsibility to see it through, often shining a light on systemic issues involving race, gender, and sexuality. Uniquely, every episode presents two parallel stories: the present, where Lilly's team works the case, and the past, where the crime itself unfolds. While many mystery shows lean on flashbacks, "Cold Case" fully immerses us in another era, layering in music from artists like Johnny Cash or Bruce Springsteen to capture the mood. The result is a series that feels distinct and haunting, with each mystery culminating in an emotional resolution for everyone tied to the victim.
Elementary (2012-2019)
A modern-day riff on Sherlock Holmes, "Elementary" sees the famed detective (Jonny Lee Miller) team up with Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) to assist the NYPD in solving crimes using Holmes' uncanny observational skills. Spanning seven seasons, this clever TV drama developed its own mythology, reimagining Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories for the modern day — including Holmes' nemesis, Moriarty, who's introduced through a delicious twist best left unspoiled.
Here's the kicker: "Bones" itself borrows heavily from the Sherlock Holmes template. So while it might be tempting to call "Elementary" a duplicate of "Bones," the truth is both shows spring from the same DNA — eccentric genius meets pragmatic partner — just flavored differently. "Elementary" distinguishes itself with sharp dialogue, strong performances, a stellar supporting cast (hello, Aidan Quinn), and inventive storylines that balance quirk with grit.
And hey, Holmes and Watson don't fall in love!
Veronica Mars (2004-2007, 2019)
An entertaining detective noir, "Veronica Mars" stars Kristen Bell as the titular high school student who moonlights as a private investigator alongside her father, Keith Mars. After her best friend is murdered and her father is disgraced for pursuing the wrong suspect, Veronica takes it upon herself to solve crimes of all kinds — ranging from missing pets to cold-blooded murder — while navigating her own trauma, fractured friendships, and the class divisions of Neptune, California.
Unlike "Bones," "Veronica Mars" leans into darker, more cynical territory layered with social commentary and a heavy dose of high school melodrama. Our heroine doesn't rely on forensic science to crack cases, nor does she venture into the wider world; her missions unfold almost entirely within her corrupt hometown.
Still, both shows feature a compelling, snarky lead who often teams up with a male counterpart to save the day. And like "Bones," "Veronica Mars" balances humor (mostly thanks to Bell's comedic chops) and grim crime stories with emotional weight, though Veronica is more willing to dig into the nitty-gritty required to see justice served.
Body of Proof (2011-2013)
Short-lived but enjoyable, and very much in the vein of "Bones," "Body of Proof" stars Dana Delany as Dr. Megan Hunt, a neurosurgeon-turned-medical examiner who applies sharp intellect and scientific precision to solve murders. Like Deschanel's Brennan, Megan is smart but emotionally complicated, and often butts heads with her cohorts — notably Detective Bud Morris (John Carroll Lynch) — in her pursuit of justice.
Along the way, she builds a team at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office, navigates personal struggles such as her strained relationship with her daughter, Lacey (Mary Mouser), and showcases an uncanny ability to see the truth through science.
That said, "Body of Proof" is very much its own thing. Where "Bones" balanced humor with darker moments, "Body of Proof" is more dramatic, honing in on Megan's personal story of redemption rather than surrounding her with a sprawling, ever-rotating supporting cast. And while her partnership with Bud Morris — and later Tommy Sullivan (Mark Valley) — echoes that of Brennan and Booth, Megan carries the bulk of the show on her shoulders.
Chuck (2007-2012)
Before slipping into Shazam's tights, Zachary Levi starred in "Chuck," about an average electronics-store employee named Chuck Bartowski who accidentally downloads a government supercomputer into his brain and transforms into a reluctant spy for the CIA and NSA. Teaming up with Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski), a no-nonsense handler, and John Casey (Adam Baldwin), a gruff NSA agent, Chuck must juggle national security threats with his normal life alongside his best friend Morgan (Joshua Gomez).
Like "Bones," "Chuck" has fun with its "Odd Couple" approach, and the Chuck/Sarah dynamic features plenty of slow-burning romance for fans to savor. "Chuck" also boasts its own quirky cast – Jeff (Scott Krinsky), Lester (Vik Sahay), and Big Mike (Mark Christopher Lawrence) — who add humorous side plots that contrast with the show's heavier moments and sturdy rotation of season-spanning villains — Fulcrum, the Ring, and Volkoff Industries. Neither show takes itself too seriously, and both find plenty of commonality in their approaches, even if "Chuck" is more of a campy spy caper than a moody procedural.
Rizzoli & Isles (2010-2016)
Another show that draws natural comparisons with "Bones" is "Rizzoli & Isles." Based on the novels by Tess Gerritsen, this detective drama pairs Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon), a tough Boston homicide detective, with Dr. Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander), a brilliant but socially awkward medical examiner. Together, this unlikely duo solves grisly murders while navigating the complexities of their friendship.
Spanning seven seasons, "Rizzoli & Isles" squeezes plenty from its straightforward premise thanks to the chemistry between its leads, a strong supporting cast — including Vince Korsak (Bruce McGill), Frankie Rizzoli Jr. (Jordan Bridges), and Angela Rizzoli (Lorraine Bracco) — and a handful of memorable villains like serial killer Charles Hoyt (Michael Massee). Still, the series leans more toward classic crime drama than science, and unlike "Bones," it isn't as fixated on recurring villains, preferring instead to work through its murder-of-the-week format while Jane and Maura's personal issues drive much of the story.
Even so, fans of "Bones" will likely enjoy this breezy mid-aughts crime series, particularly for its sharp banter, female-led dynamic, and balance of dark cases with character-driven humor.
Hannibal (2013-2015)
Okay, this one might be a bit of a stretch. "Hannibal" is a relentlessly bleak and violent (and sometimes banned) procedural with none of the lighthearted fun that made "Bones" so endearing. Rather, Bryan Fuller's adaptation of Thomas Harris' popular novels dives deep into the gory details to tell the tale of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a brilliant psychologist who analyzes his patients and then eats them for dinner. Hot on his trail, but also somehow enamored of the good doctor, is Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), an FBI profiler with a knack for getting into the heads of the killers he chases.
So, you can see shades of "Bones" within the basic plot outline, especially the early episodes that were structured around a murder-of-the-week premise. Uniquely, the showrunners realized they had something far greater on their hands and ditched the gimmicks in favor of a more grandiose (and complex) tale about two enemies slowly realizing they're made for each other. Hannibal and Will may not have Brennan and Booth's plucky spirit, but their relationship transforms the series from a redundant procedural into something akin to a gothic love story.
White Collar (2009-2014)
Really, you could jot "White Collar," "Monk," or "Psych" into this spot — and we mean that in a good way. Like a glass of warm milk, these shows function as comfort food: just challenging enough to tickle the mind after a long day's work.
"White Collar," in particular, is probably the most similar to "Bones," with its enticing premise and witty interplay between its lead characters. In this case, con artist Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) cuts a deal with the FBI after being caught and agrees to work with Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) to solve white-collar crimes. Again, we have a mismatched pair — Neal is laidback, Peter is uptight — who must put aside their differences and learn to work as a team.
In other words, "White Collar" is designed to appeal to viewers who would rather watch their heroes deal with forgeries and con artists than serial killers and murders. Either option provides relaxing, binge-worthy TV. Oh, and it co-stars Tiffani Thiessen — what's not to like? Now, about that reboot ...
Lucifer (2016-2021)
A series about the Devil that follows (and even pays homage to) the "Bones" template and, in many ways, makes it better? Crazy talk! And yet, that perfectly summarizes "Lucifer," a show based around Satan (Tom Ellis) — like, actual Satan — and his dealings as a nightclub owner-turned-detective in downtown LA.
Don't worry, the show overcomes its flimsy premise and evolves into a powerful tale of redemption and love. Lucifer, you see, winds up assisting — and eventually falling for — Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), using his supernatural powers to draw out people's deepest desires. Along the way, he grapples with his identity, celestial family drama, and ongoing moral dilemmas while learning what it truly means to be human. He makes friends — Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Linda (Rachael Harris), Dan (Kevin Alejandro), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Ella (Aimee Garcia) — battles larger-than-life foes like Cain and Michael, and slowly perfects his detective skills.
Sure, it's campy and occasionally goofy, but "Lucifer" goes hard on themes of fate and destiny, and never loses sight of its heart and soul.
Forever (2014-2015)
Speaking of supernatural shows, "Forever" follows Dr. Henry Morgan (Ioan Gruffudd), a 200-year-old New York City medical examiner who cannot die. No, really. Whenever he is killed, his body mysteriously reappears in a nearby body of water. Rather than waste away playing Fantasy Football or sleeping (as many of us probably would), Henry uses his centuries of knowledge and keen intellect to solve crimes with Detective Jo Martinez (Alana de la Garza) — all while searching for answers to his own immortality.
Ironically lasting only one season, "Forever" checks all the right boxes — strong supporting cast, clever murder mysteries, rivals-turned-friends — but strikes a tone that's both earnest and sentimental. It's closer in spirit to a fantasy than a crime drama, even while blending supernatural mythology with the structure of a gritty police procedural.
"Forever" may not scratch every itch for "Bones" fans seeking more Brennan and Booth excitement, but it's still a unique twist on the well-worn formula.