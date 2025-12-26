15 TV Shows Like Squid Game
One of the biggest record-breaking successes on Netflix was "Squid Game," a distinction that the show maintained across its three-season run. A South Korean-produced show, or K-drama, the series explored themes of the growing wealth divide and the cost of rampant greed and materialism. This commentary is contained within a taut thriller as indebted gambler Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) agrees to participate in a dangerous contest on a remote island for a big payout. Gi-hun and his fellow contestants must endure a series of increasingly deadly games to progress towards the cash prize, with the constant death and greed taxing their humanity.
A smash success worldwide, "Squid Game" is far from the only show that features its main characters running a gauntlet of lethal challenges, including many counterparts produced in East Asia. For those looking for other thrillers that put their characters through a vicious, sometimes public wringer, there are plenty of shows to keep bloody action and social commentary going. Here are 15 TV shows like "Squid Game" that you should add to your next streaming binge watch.
Kaiji
One of the influences "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk cited when developing the hit Netflix show was the manga series "Kaiji." Created in 1996 by Nobuyuki Fukumoto, the manga has since been adapted into a variety of different media, including anime. Premiering in 1997 under the title "Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor," the show follows gambler Kaiji Itō as he participates in dangerous games run by the Yakuza to repay his debts. As Kaiji begins to survive and win these challenges, the loan sharks behind his troubles rig the game to keep him on the hook.
The anime adaptation of "Kaiji" completed its run after two seasons, with the second season rebanded as "Kaiji: Against All Odds." The series retains Fukumoto's distinct art style while giving a brooding atmosphere to the proceedings that elevates the story. This is a world where the odds are always against the player and the house always wins, and these are themes that any "Squid Game" fan should recognize. An underrated anime series that needs more attention, "Kaiji" is a dark thriller that ups the ante with each challenge.
Liar Game
Another manga that inspired Hwang Dong-hyuk in the creation of "Squid Game" is "Liar Game," created by Shinobu Kaitani. The manga was adapted into live-action projects twice, including a K-drama that premiered in 2014, which we'll be focusing on here. The show has college student Nam Da-jung (Kim So-eun) recruited into a reality game where contestants use psychological tricks to steal their rivals' money. After losing her initial bankroll, Da-jung gets help from con artist and former psychology professor Ha Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yoon) to help her reverse her fortunes.
"Liar Game" is a challenge-driven story where its intense competition is more defined by deception and manipulation than by lethal games. That doesn't mean the show feels any less riveting or taut with suspense, instead unfolding like a mental battle of wits. Starting out deliberately paced, the series really rewards viewers in the back half of the 12-episode adaptation, upping the tension considerably. For those interested in watching other versions of Kaitani's tale, it was also adapted into a Japanese live-action series that's also worth checking out.
3%
The first Portuguese-language original series on Netflix was the Brazilian sci-fi thriller "3%" created by Pedro Aguilera. Set in a dystopian future, the series has the vast majority of humanity living in abject poverty in a community known as Inland. People aged 20 are given the opportunity to compete in something known as The Process, with those successful given the chance to live in an affluent paradise known as Offshore. However, given the sheer arduous nature of the challenges involved with The Process, only about 3% of participants actually succeed in completing it.
"3%" is a dystopian thriller more in line with other young adult stories like "The Hunger Games" or "The Maze Runner" than "Squid Game." The common themes between the Korean and Brazilian shows are apparent, however, especially with the competitive premise and wealth divide. "3%" ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2020, escalating the stakes and deepening the character drama as it advanced. A character-focused thriller that keeps audiences riveted, "3%" is one of the best Netflix shows to come out of South America.
The Purge
After "The Purge" movie series helped catapult Blumhouse Productions to become one of the premier horror studios in the world, the franchise was adapted for television. Premiering in 2018, "The Purge" television series is set in the same violent world as the movies. In a near-future totalitarian vision of the United States, citizens are given a 12-hour period each year where all crimes are temporarily made legal. Each of the show's two seasons covers different Purge Nights as groups of characters try to survive the night, eluding people indulging in the brief sadistic freedoms they're given.
Just like "Squid Game," featuring characters trying to outlast a lethal environment foisted on them by the corrupt and powerful, "The Purge" has followed that narrative setup for years. Sure, there aren't the organized games that the characters have to endure, but Purge Night itself plays out like one prolonged dark contest. And when it comes to social commentary, "The Purge" is one of the most political horror franchises in history. That distinction carries over to the television show, which benefits from its light anthology format to expand the world from the movies.
Dokgo Rewind
Rival school factions go to war in the 2018 action thriller "Dokgo Rewind," which serves as a prequel to the webtoon by Meen and Baek Seung-hoon. The story's protagonist is Kang Hyuk (Oh Se-hun), a teenager who goes by the nickname Dokgo because of his violent reputation. Dropping out of school, Hyuk and his friends defend other teenagers from bullies, placing them against two gangs from local high schools. This escalates around a high school wrestling tournament, culminating in a violent showdown between the various factions.
Packed with stylishly cool fight sequences and coming-of-age drama, "Dokgo Rewind" is a widely overlooked K-drama. Like its characters, this is a show that doesn't pull its punches, both in terms of violence and subject matter, giving a real gravity to the conflict. Of note is the presence of Ahn Bo-hyun, a prolific K-drama actor who consistently brings a tortured depth to his roles. Not for the faint of heart, "Dokgo Rewind" is thoroughly action-packed and backed by a strong ensemble cast.
The Penthouse: War in Life
Jealousy and infighting between the upper class inform the 2020 K-drama "The Penthouse: War in Life," along with a healthy dose of revenge. The show centers on the families living in an affluent penthouse complex, Hera Palace, with their children attending a local art school. After the families are shocked by a girl who dies at a party in the penthouse, old tensions and dark secrets arise. This escalates across the show's three-season run, with other mysterious figures surfacing and, of course, more suspicious deaths.
Seeing how competitive the families on "The Penthouse: War in Life" are, at a murderous level, fuels the entertaining melodrama behind the show. The story becomes more outlandish as it advances, culminating in some of the wildest plot twists in K-drama history. Most of these developments land on target, though sometimes to great controversy, especially in the show's final season. But these over-the-top moments and familial pettiness are all part of the fun when it comes to "The Penthouse: War in Life" and its indictment of the rich.
Alice in Borderland
One of the most popular Japanese original Netflix series is "Alice in Borderland," based on the manga by Haro Aso. The story starts with Ryōhei Arisu (Kenta Yamazaki) and his friends being transported to an alternate and largely deserted version of Tokyo known as Borderland. The small group learns that they have to complete a series of dangerous games to extend their time in this world, or they'll be executed. Arisu meets and falls in love with fellow player Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they try to survive and find a way to escape Borderland.
With its set of deadly contests in an isolated setting, the comparisons between "Squid Game" and "Alice in Borderland" are clear, but the latter is very much its own story. The Japanese series has a decidedly more science fiction angle to it than "Squid Game," with its own visual aesthetic — this time around, it's French-style playing cards. The show also has a strong central love story between Arisu and Usagi that gets audiences on the edge of their seat with every new challenge. "Alice in Borderland" is one of Netflix's best sci-fi thrillers and a must-watch for "Squid Game" fans.
Hellbound
The webtoon "Hellbound" by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok was adapted into a Netflix original series in 2021. The show's premise has a mysterious voice publicly declare individuals of being condemned to Hell, also providing the time of their fiery deliverance. Right on time, smoky monsters appear, beating the preordained targets to a pulp before dragging them to Hell as prophesied. Naturally, different cults and religious groups use this phenomena to build armies of loyal followers, eventually coming into conflict with each other.
There are a number of good reasons why "Squid Game" fans should watch "Hellbound" as their next K-drama obsession. The show is a parable about organized religion and cults of personality exploiting common people to join their cause through fear of the divine. This social commentary expands to internet celebrity while detailing how everyday people are violently affected by the hellish forces and organizations around them. A multi-perspective horror show with a searing critique on modern fear-driven exploitation, "Hellbound" is an effectively moody adaptation.
All of Us Are Dead
While the zombie genre may feel played out, K-dramas have found new and exciting ways to approach the well-worn horror sub-genre. For those who want something much more modern than the critically acclaimed period piece zombie show "Kingdom," there's "All of Us Are Dead." The Netflix original series has a zombie outbreak begin at a South Korean high school, which quickly spreads to the surrounding community. The students caught in the epicenter of the infected uprising band together to survive and avoid infection, barricading themselves inside the school.
Based on the webtoon "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun, "All of Us Are Dead" breathes new life into zombie television. Everything feels heightened when you're a teenager, and the show captures that perspective, looking head-on at a zombie apocalypse. All the coming-of-age melodrama and complicated interpersonal relationships are present, but with actual life-and-death-and-undeath stakes escalating the pressure even more. "All of Us Are Dead" is a zombie show that feels real, elevated by raw emotions with the constant reminder that, like on "Squid Game," no character is safe.
Tomorrow
Rowoon is a musical artist whose acting career has taken off in recent years, starring in some of the best K-dramas starring K-pop idols. This includes the 2022 series "Tomorrow," adapting the popular webtoon by Llama and its tale of angels guiding the dead to the afterlife. Rowoon plays Choi Joon-woong, a young unemployed man who meets the death angels and begins working with them. With Joon-woong's involvement, the angels change their mission from merely guiding the dead to preventing the living from committing suicide.
With so many other shows about death and manipulation on this list, here's one that's about the preservation of life. To be clear, this is a show that deals predominantly with death, but there is a hopeful message under its fantasy trappings. Given its mental health premise, "Tomorrow" is also a series that deals with very heavy themes, but done respectfully. With so many shows here about challenging their characters to face death, "Tomorrow" features a story challenging its characters to embrace their lives.
Weak Hero
One of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025 was the return of the action thriller "Weak Hero" for its second season. Based on the webtoon by Seopass and Kim Jin-seok, the series follows Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), a teenager who attends a high school full of violent bullies. Though not particularly physically powerful, Si-eun puts his advanced knowledge of physics, quick thinking, and observational skills to good use to defend himself. Fortunately, Si-eun isn't alone, joined by a pair of physically stronger friends as they take on their school's most notorious tormentors together.
To be sure, "Weak Hero" is more graphic than one might initially expect, really leaning into the gruesome violence. But all that serves to highlight how aggressive and intense the story's stakes are and how effectively Si-eun is putting his scientific knowledge to use. The show also offers a scathing takedown of bullying and other social issues facing contemporary South Korean high schoolers. A brutal coming-of-age drama with plenty of action to keep viewers riveted, "Weak Hero" is a fantastic K-drama addition to Netflix's streaming library.
Death's Game
One of the more morbidly conceived K-dramas in recent memory is the 2023 series "Death's Game," based on the webtoon by Lee Won-sik and Ggulchan. The show follows Choi Yee-jae (Seo In-guk), a young man who kills himself in despair after being unable to find a job for seven years. Disgusted by his cavalier attitude, Death (Park So-dam) condemns Yee-jae to experience 12 other lives before being relegated to Hell. If Yee-jae survives any of his reincarnations, he will be permitted to stay on Earth and live out his life.
Just as "Squid Game" is punctuated with a healthy amount of death, so too is "Death's Game." In the case of the fantasy series, the story is about finding value in life in the face of constant death, something Yee-jae endures constantly throughout the show. With only eight episodes, this is a limited series that moves briskly but not without finding moments of contemplation. A fantasy tale of life-and-death stakes on repeat, "Death's Game" is introspective in exploring the grand mystery of existence.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Pyramid Game
Whether it's the aforementioned "Weak Hero" or the acclaimed K-drama "The Glory," high school bullying is an issue frequently touched on by Korean film and television. This is particularly true of the 2024 series "Pyramid Game," based on the webtoon by Dalgonyak. The story is set at an all-girls school where students are ranked based on polls, and those in the lower tiers are viciously ostracized by their classmates. The show's protagonist is Seong Su-ji (Kim Ji-yeon), a recent transfer student who tries to climb the social ladder and overthrow the controlling cliques.
True to its source material, "Pyramid Game" is a brutal tale that offers a sharp critique of high school culture. The sadistic competition at play here isn't one based on standard games, per se, but there is an overarching contest at work. This is buoyed by seeing how far the students will go to ascend the social ladder, betraying presumed friends along the way. "Pyramid Game" is a grand exploration of social manipulation, providing a whole new look at the "Mean Girls" concept.
The 8 Show
While the social commentary was a strong part of "Squid Game," the 2024 series "The 8 Show" took it to a more prominent and pointed level. The show revolves around a game with eight contestants living on separate floors of a building, earning money for each minute they stay in the facility. Initially working together, the participants learn that the players on the upper floors earn more money and have substantially more spacious living arrangements than the lower levels. This inevitably instills resentment and tension between the players as the true stakes of the game are revealed.
While "The 8 Show" may seem like a blatant effort to replicate the success of "Squid Game," there is enough to distinguish itself from its more famous predecessor. The emphasis here is less on spectacle but rather on a slow burn that focuses on strained interpersonal dynamics and trust issues. Based on the webtoons "Money Game" and "Pie Game" by Bae Jin-soo, the class and wealth divide themes are obvious but no less biting in their delivery. Though a more concise and smaller-scale K-drama than "Squid Game," "The 8 Show" still hits all the right notes.
A Shop for Killers
Assassination becomes a family business in the Disney+ original K-drama "A Shop for Killers," adapting the novel by Kang Ji-young. The show follows a young woman named Jeong Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun) who was raised by her uncle, Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook). After Jin-man dies suddenly, Ji-an inherits his business, which she learns is a secret store providing weapons and equipment to contract killers. This inheritance also makes Ji-an a target for her uncle's rivals, crime syndicates, and law enforcement, who all want to seize the illicit business goods that Jin-man left behind.
With its visual flair and unapologetically bloody deaths, "A Shop for Killers" is a K-drama that feels inspired by "Kill Bill." Crime action fans will love the antics that Ji-an gets caught up in as she gets drawn deeper into the criminal underworld and its big set pieces. At its core, the show is both a murder mystery and a coming-of-age story all at once, albeit with a lot more killing along the way. An action comedy deeply embedded within lethal stakes, "A Shop for Killers" is a lot of stylish fun.