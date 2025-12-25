Where You Might've Seen Pluribus Star Karolina Wydra Before, From Marvel TV To HBO

As Carol's endlessly cheerful hive-mind handler on Apple TV's "Pluribus," Karolina Wydra has been an absolute revelation. But this isn't her first time making waves on the small screen.

Though some "Pluribus" fans might be meeting Wydra for the first time, she's actually had an extensive career packed with prominent TV credits. But before "Pluribus," it had been a full five years since Wydra appeared in any project, and she didn't even have Hollywood representation when she was offered a chance to audition for showrunner Vince Gilligan.

The audition "came at a time that I didn't have an agent or a manager," Wydra told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "If it wasn't for" the show's casting directors, who knew Wydra from a 2016 horror movie called "Incarnate" she appeared in, "I wouldn't be here. They searched me out and contacted me. Vince told me they looked for my character for a very, very long time. They searched the world, and they couldn't find her."

She had been a big fan of Gilligan's work, too, she added: "The whole thing was so surreal, and getting the role was wild... I still feel like I'm dreaming in the best way."

So what other TV shows had Wydra appeared in before "Pluribus"? Join us as we do a deep dive into her pre-Zosia acting career.